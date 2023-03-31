Julian Andres Santa

Marco Antonio Rueda, director and organizer of the Su Cupo.com Cup, referred to the final day that begins today, with the fifth date of the hexagonals, where the participating teams continue in search of their qualification to the next round, while some they already have it fixed. “We have already defined Drive Pizza and Yeimons Jeans classified for the direct elimination phase by group A; Fresmar Casino El Faraón, El Almacén del Gas and Pumas Muebles LM for group B and group C, Multisalud and Todo Llantas. Three teams dispute the possibility of entering the direct elimination that are El Templo del Deporte, Tecnihidráulicos Pereira and El Combo de Mosco, with the option of entering as one of the best third parties by average.

What they dispute on court

“In this phase, the first two of each group and the two best third-placed by average qualify, which is obtained after the sum of the points obtained in the first and second phase and divided by the number of games played. It is a definitive date from today and tomorrow, because the positions that are very important to be able to establish the crossings are defined. We have a break at Easter and we return on April 15 with the direct elimination phase.

Seriousness and importance of the cup

“It has been very enriching for the participants and for the organization, very satisfying to be able to see the seriousness, commitment and interest with which all the participating teams have been improving their payroll and for the next version we have already confirmed the participation of Audifarma that He has always stood out for putting together good groups in search of excellent results”.

Played by former professional players

There is no doubt that one of the main attractions of the Su Cupo.com Cup is that several former professional players compete for it, such as its current goalscorer, Wilson Carpintero. “The cup continues to grow, the participation of former professionals is increasing, which has a direct impact on the level of the tournament,” Marco Rueda pointed out.

Programming fifth hexagonal date

Sun of Olympus court

Today. 8:00pm Multisalud Caldas vs All Tires All Cars

Tomorrow

Sun of Olympus court

2:00 pm The Gas Warehouse vs. Pumas Furniture LM

4:00pm Drive Pizza vs Yeimons Jeans

6.00pm The Temple of Sport vs Ferreherramientas

Palo Grande Court

2:00 pm Fresmar Casino El Pharaoh vs Marseille

6:00pm El Combo de Mosco vs Tecnihidráulicos Pereira

Morelia court

4:00 pm Hipernation Palo Grande vs Cartago Firefighter and Friends

scorers

Wilson Carpenter. 27 goals

Robinson Gomez. twenty

Julio Cesar Renteria. 18

fence less expired

Yeimons Jeans. 13 goles

Fresmar Casino El Pharaoh. 16 goals

The Gas Warehouse. 17 goals