Defined the four best of the Azuayo Ascent

Red Star, Baldor Bermeo Cabrera, Liga Deportiva de Cuenca and Aviced FC will play the semifinals of the Provincial Second Category Soccer Tournament of Azuay. The commitments that will define the finalists will be played this Saturday, at the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium.

The four casts also ensured their presence in the National Ascent, run by the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF).

The last cast to be among the top four in the competition was Estrella Roja, who visited Cuenca FC yesterday. The team led by coach Daniel Segarra from Cuenca defeated their rival on duty 4-0, on the main court of the La Victoria Complex. The global score was 6-1 in favor of the red box.

“You always have to try to get up. This win means a lot to me professionally. In this duel, the experience of the players prevailed. This week we will look for the footballers to recover and think about reaching the final”, the strategist said through tears.

In the semifinals, the current runner-up of the province will face a well-known rival: Baldor Bermeo. Both casts coincided in the group stage of this season. A victory (1-0) for the representative of the canton Camilo Ponce Enríquez and a tie (2-2) is the statistics of this 2023 between the two teams.

A priori, Baldor Bermeo has a slight advantage over Estrella and if he wins he will reach his second final in Azuay, after being crowned champion in 2017. In the 2022 season, he stayed in the quarterfinals, losing on penalties against Cuenca FC.

the other semifinal

Another of the semifinals to be played next weekend will be between Aviced FC (current monarch) and Liga Deportiva de Cuenca.

The duel between these two casts will be a rematch, since both clubs met in 2022. On that occasion the score was 2-0 in favor of the poultry team.

While, this season, the leading role went to Liga, which shared Group A with Aviced. The white squad dominated in an absolute way by achieving two wins by 2-0 and 1-0, respectively.

According to information from representatives of the Azuay Football Association, AFA, the semifinals -a single match- will be scheduled at the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium. The final is scheduled for next Friday, August 11, at 7:00 p.m., in the same sports venue.

The schedules will be confirmed tonight in the Board Session.

