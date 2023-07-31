Home » Defined the four best of the Azuayo Ascent
News

Defined the four best of the Azuayo Ascent

by admin

Red Star, Baldor Bermeo Cabrera, Liga Deportiva de Cuenca and Aviced FC will play the semifinals of the Provincial Second Category Soccer Tournament of Azuay. The commitments that will define the finalists will be played this Saturday, at the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium.

The four casts also ensured their presence in the National Ascent, run by the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF).

The last cast to be among the top four in the competition was Estrella Roja, who visited Cuenca FC yesterday. The team led by coach Daniel Segarra from Cuenca defeated their rival on duty 4-0, on the main court of the La Victoria Complex. The global score was 6-1 in favor of the red box.

“You always have to try to get up. This win means a lot to me professionally. In this duel, the experience of the players prevailed. This week we will look for the footballers to recover and think about reaching the final”, the strategist said through tears.

In the semifinals, the current runner-up of the province will face a well-known rival: Baldor Bermeo. Both casts coincided in the group stage of this season. A victory (1-0) for the representative of the canton Camilo Ponce Enríquez and a tie (2-2) is the statistics of this 2023 between the two teams.

A priori, Baldor Bermeo has a slight advantage over Estrella and if he wins he will reach his second final in Azuay, after being crowned champion in 2017. In the 2022 season, he stayed in the quarterfinals, losing on penalties against Cuenca FC.

See also  How traces of Bitcoin and a wig led to the dm blackmailer

the other semifinal

Another of the semifinals to be played next weekend will be between Aviced FC (current monarch) and Liga Deportiva de Cuenca.

The duel between these two casts will be a rematch, since both clubs met in 2022. On that occasion the score was 2-0 in favor of the poultry team.

While, this season, the leading role went to Liga, which shared Group A with Aviced. The white squad dominated in an absolute way by achieving two wins by 2-0 and 1-0, respectively.

According to information from representatives of the Azuay Football Association, AFA, the semifinals -a single match- will be scheduled at the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium. The final is scheduled for next Friday, August 11, at 7:00 p.m., in the same sports venue.

The schedules will be confirmed tonight in the Board Session.

You may also like

Dissidents intimidate merchant

Beijing Upgrades to Red Warning for Geological Disasters...

Lost luggage: Motorcyclists on the A1 driving the...

Nicolás Petro, son of the president of Colombia,...

Data hijacking increases in the country

Smartphone market: Big losses for almost all manufacturers...

Poverty and employment levels already suffer from an...

Understanding Social Security Benefits: What Happens After the...

Nicolás Petro was found $25 million in cash...

President Xi Jinping Congratulates and Encourages ‘Model Airborne...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy