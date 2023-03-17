Home News Defined the pairings of the Quarterfinals of the Champions League
Real Madrid, the current European champion, will play against Chelsea in the quarterfinals of this Champions League, as determined this Friday by the draw held at the UEFA headquarters, in which the other stellar tie will be played by Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

The other two pairings are Milan vs. Napoli and Inter vs. Benfica.

The first legs will be played on April 11 and 12 and the return ones a week later, on April 18 and 19.

If the team led by Carlo Ancelotti defeated Chelsea, champion of the Champions League in 2021, they would play in the final against the winner of City-Bayern Munich.

On the other side of the table determined by the draw, the winners of Milan-Naples and Inter-Benfica will play in the semifinals. The final will be held in Istanbul on Saturday June 10.

