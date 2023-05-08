Defined the start of the promotion tournament in Chimborazo

LOCAL.-

In the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Chimborazo Football Association, the date for the start of the provincial promotion tournament was defined, a competition in which 11 teams from Chimborazo will participate in search of a place in series B.

The clubs affiliated to the AFNACh voted for the start of the provincial promotion tournament.

The provincial promotion tournament in Chimborazo has a confirmed start date for June 2. This decision was made during the Extraordinary Assembly called by the temporary president of AFNACh, John Adriano. The teams that will fight for promotion to series B, members of the Chimborazo Non-Amateur Football Association, participated in this meeting. The draw carried out during the assembly determined the formation of two groups: Group A and Group B. These groups will be made up of the teams participating in the tournament. In Group A are Sonorama FC, Star Club, Chambo FC, Club Peñarol and Deportivo Guano. On the other hand, Group B is made up of CD Olmedo, Daquilema FC, Alianza de Guano, Sao Paulo FC, Club Los Ases and Estudiantes. This competition promises intense emotions, since the participating teams will fight for the long-awaited promotion to Serie B. Each of the clubs has prepared their squad and strategies with the aim of obtaining good results and advancing in the tournament. The provincial promotion tournament is a unique opportunity for teams to show their preparation on the pitch. Soccer fans in Chimborazo will be able to enjoy matches full of emotion and rivalry. The start date set for June 2 gives the teams the necessary time to refine their physical and tactical preparation, ensuring that they show up in optimal conditions to face it. Each match will be crucial, and the clubs will have to give their best in each game if they want to advance and get closer to the long-awaited promotion. The promotion tournament is considered as the opportunity for the development and growth of soccer in the region. The players, coaches and fans are looking forward to the start of the competition and are ready to enjoy an exciting tournament full of passion for football.