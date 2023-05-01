‘Definitely this is a dream come true’: Javier Matta, new Vallenato King

When announcing the results of the professional accordion contest at the Vallenato Festival, the winner Javier Antonio Matta went up to the Colacho Mendoza stage in the Consuelo Araujo Noguera park, accompanied by the president of the Fundación de la Leyenda Vallenata, Rodolfo Molina Araujo.

His face was one of happiness in which tears did not wait, while the public cheered him.

Javier Matta, 33 years old and a native of Valledupar, became, thanks to his talent, the new monarch of such a long-awaited triumph in this version of the Vallenato Festival, in version 56 in tribute to Luis Enrique Martínez.

“A great satisfaction the public connected with me, another final, a lot of happiness where we threw it all away, it is an indescribable happiness, thank God to my family to Valledupar and to the Vallenata Legend Festival. I dreamed it so many times and I planned in my mind what I was going to say but this is definitely a dream come true”, said Javier Matta.

His precision in playing the accordion interpreting on the Jardín de Fundación promenade; the meringue La Fama; the son Marisela and the puya, Dangerous Rooster, led him to have a good score before the qualifying jury.

In this competition, second place was taken by Omar Hernández and third by José Juan Camilo Guerra.

The jury made up of: Pablo López, Julián Mojica, José Carreño, Carlos Mario Zuluaga and David Racero were in charge of qualifying.

