Home » ‘Definitely this is a dream come true’: Javier Matta, new Vallenato King
News

‘Definitely this is a dream come true’: Javier Matta, new Vallenato King

by admin
‘Definitely this is a dream come true’: Javier Matta, new Vallenato King

When announcing the results of the professional accordion contest at the Vallenato Festival, the winner Javier Antonio Matta went up to the Colacho Mendoza stage in the Consuelo Araujo Noguera park, accompanied by the president of the Fundación de la Leyenda Vallenata, Rodolfo Molina Araujo.

His face was one of happiness in which tears did not wait, while the public cheered him.

Javier Matta, 33 years old and a native of Valledupar, became, thanks to his talent, the new monarch of such a long-awaited triumph in this version of the Vallenato Festival, in version 56 in tribute to Luis Enrique Martínez.

“A great satisfaction the public connected with me, another final, a lot of happiness where we threw it all away, it is an indescribable happiness, thank God to my family to Valledupar and to the Vallenata Legend Festival. I dreamed it so many times and I planned in my mind what I was going to say but this is definitely a dream come true”, said Javier Matta.

His precision in playing the accordion interpreting on the Jardín de Fundación promenade; the meringue La Fama; the son Marisela and the puya, Dangerous Rooster, led him to have a good score before the qualifying jury.

In this competition, second place was taken by Omar Hernández and third by José Juan Camilo Guerra.

The jury made up of: Pablo López, Julián Mojica, José Carreño, Carlos Mario Zuluaga and David Racero were in charge of qualifying.

See also  Ticket orders for scenic spots in Shaanxi increased by 94% compared with the Qingming holiday, and the sales of tickets for two scenic spots in Xi'an ranked among the top ten nationwide

You may also like

Even urgent cases are not given antibiotics on...

Kyu-Han Lee “The ideal type of actor OOO…...

Silvestre Dangond revealed who gave him his first...

Football, 2. Bundesliga: Fernandes Neto – Düsseldorf’s young...

The Minister of Agriculture does not want to...

UNGRD pays attention to Nevado del Ruiz and...

Boris Palmer announces time off

Yeme is not what he appears to be

Uribe and Cabal in San Andres

StGH Bremen confirms AfD exclusion from Wahl

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy