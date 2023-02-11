Julian Andres Santa

Saturday of good football and guaranteed emotions with the actions of the Su Cupo.com Cup, a traditional football competition in the city in which several former professional players participate, who show that talent with the ball is not forgotten. On this occasion, the last day of the first phase will take place in which the teams must go out to win to ensure their classification.

To be seeded

Marco Antonio Rueda, director and organizer of this contest, stated: “Today we have the last date of the first round, and a subsidized team, assured that it is Yeimons Jeans in group A and will be the head of its hexagonal. Definitive day for Todo Llantas Todo Autos and El Almacén del Gas, who will play the bonus and lead group B”.

Give the fight in group B

In group B there is an interesting fight between the first three teams, where the third in the standings has been the only one that managed to beat the first two. “Arepas Da Gusto beat the two undefeated teams, in their order El Almacén del Gas and Todo Llantas Todo Autos. As of Saturday, February 18, the first date of the hexagonals will begin ”.

The main venue of the cup

“We return to the Sol del Olimpo headquarters where a new synthetic court will soon be inaugurated. It took 41 days to recover from this stage, which is in excellent condition to be able to offer the players the best place and the spectators that they can enjoy as well”.

Goal-scoring power of the ‘Bird’

“Incredible scorer fight, Wilson Carpintero, the famous ‘Pájaro’ Carpintero, scored eight goals last game and is currently the leading scorer. In what has to do with the least beaten fence, everyone is very close, 10 goals the least beaten and the one that follows with 11”, pointed out the director and organizer of the cup, Marco Antonio Rueda.

group A positions

1. Yeimons Jeans. 21 points

2. Multisalud Caldas. 17

3. Pumas Furniture LM. 12

4. Harkatroon Tecnihidráulicos. 12

5. The Temple of Sport. 10

6. Marseille. 9

7. Fersystem F.C. 8

8. Hardware. 6

9. Carthage Firefighter and Friends. 4

Group B positions

1. The Gas Store. 19 points

2. All Tires All Cars. 17

3. Arepas Da Gusto. 14

4. Fresmar Casino El Pharaoh. 12

5. Drive Pizza. 11

6. The Mosco Combo. eleven

7. Palo Grande Downpour. 10

8. Carllantas and Services. 9

9. Renault Motrio. 1

Ninth date programming

Sun of Olympus Court

2:00 p.m. Carllantas y Servicios vs Renault Motrio

4:00pm The Gas Warehouse vs All Tires All Autos

6:00pm Yeimons Jeans vs Ferreherramientas Prescott

Palo Grande Court

2:00pm Multisalud Caldas vs Fersystem F.C.

4:00pm Marsella vs Hypernation Palo Grande

Morelia Court

4:00 p.m. Pumas Muebles LM vs The Temple of Sport

scorers

Wilson Carpenter. 16 goals

Robinson Gomez. 15 goals

Julio Cesar Renteria. 15 goals