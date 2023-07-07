Home » Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon fell 34% in the first semester
Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon fell 34% in the first semester

The Brazilian Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has announced this Thursday that, after five consecutive years of maximums, the area under alert for deforestation in the Amazon has fallen by 33.6 percent in the first half of 2023.

The data published by the ministerial portfolio have been compiled by the Deforestation Detection System in Real Time of the Institute for Special Investigations (Inpe), and are considered preliminary, however, the country’s authorities have highlighted the positive results obtained.

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, has highlighted that these figures are the result of resources to implement the political decisions made since the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was sworn in.

“The political decision (is) to face the issue of climate change and combat deforestation to achieve zero deforestation levels by 2030,” the minister explained at a press conference.

Silva explained that the decrees signed by Lula on the first day of his administration began to recover the powers and powers of the environmental control bodies, reversing the institutional blackout that was established in the sector: “This gives autonomy so that we can have a team that knows what to do, how to do it and when.

