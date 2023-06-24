Deforestation in the department of Meta was reduced by 86% – news

Compared to 2022, during the first quarter of this year, about 17,700 fewer hectares were deforested, evidencing a significant reduction of close to 86% in the department, especially in the south of Meta.

The main nucleus of deforestation is located in the municipality of Mapiripán, the most affected villages are Alto Siare, Caribe, Silencio, Nueva Esperanza and San Fernando. Keeping the population on alert, specifically the indigenous people of the Itilla community and directly affecting the different ecosystems of the territory.

The main causes of deforestation in the department are grasslands for land grabbing, illegal logging, unsustainable practices of intensive livestock farming, unplanned transportation infrastructure, and crops for illicit use.

During the first quarter of 2023, approximately 2,700 deforested hectares (ha) were detected in Meta, comparing the results of this period of time with previous years, it is evident that there was a significant reduction in deforestation in relation to 2022, because for the first quarter of that year, deforestation of 20,387 hectares was estimated.

This is a historical figure in 13 years since the measurement was made by IDEAM. It must be emphasized that the first quarter of the year is the highest season for indiscriminate burning and felling in the department; This is achieved thanks to the different activities that are carried out, such as Payment for Environmental Services, environmental education, reforestation days, and thanks to joint and articulated work with entities and communities for the benefit of conserving and protecting nature.

Source: Government of Meta

