Degradation of the old entrance to Rodadero due to excess garbage containers

What used to be a welcome point for visitors has now been converted into a dumpster yard. Yesterday, while a large number of tourists were enjoying the 2023 Fiesta del Mar, EL INFORMADOR was able to observe how the six garbage containers occupied Carrera 4, some overflowing with waste.

The degradation of the place has generated a negative impact on the image of the area and on the experience of visitors. In addition, during night hours, recyclers and street dwellers are present, checking the waste and sometimes scattering the garbage out of the containerswhich affects not only the aesthetics, but also the health of the area and the safety of those who pass through it.

In view of this worrying situation, the community of the sector has made a call both to servedas well as the Santa Marta Public Services Company (Essmar) to find a better location for the garbage containers.

A solution is sought that allows maintaining cleanliness and order in the area, especially given the influx of tourists who come to enjoy the festivities and beauties of the place.

