Original title: Dehong Prefecture People’s Government held a special press conference for the 119 Fire Protection Publicity Month

On November 9th, the Information Office of the Dehong Prefecture People’s Government held a special press conference for the 119 Fire Promotion Month in the press conference hall on the first floor of the Mangshi Hall. Attending the meeting, the press conference was presided over by Zhao Yingyan, deputy director of the State Government Information Office.

At the press conference, Kong Chuanxian, the political commissar of the State Fire Rescue Detachment, took the theme of “sounding achievements”, from the party committee and government to promote the development of fire protection, resolve major fire safety risks, the rapid improvement of the team’s professional emergency rescue capabilities, the rapid development of grass-roots fire forces in the state, and the rapid development of fire protection. The good voice has been widely disseminated and other aspects to enrich the specific data, report to the whole state the main work results of the fire rescue team throughout the year, and inform the state’s “119” fire protection publicity month key activities related content.

According to reports, the Dehong Fire Publicity Month activity is themed on “grasping fire safety and ensuring high-quality development”. Different from previous years, this year’s 119 Fire Publicity Month activity presents a “higher specification, larger scale, and longer duration”. Features. During the fire protection publicity month, key publicity activities will be carried out to focus on building “five-entry” demonstration sites, and to promote the “five-entry” demonstration and creation activities with the active participation of the whole society; launch building advertisements, outdoor electronic screens, taxi advertising light boxes, etc. Intensive play of fire protection propaganda slogans to create a strong fire protection publicity atmosphere “The whole city pays attention to 119” publicity activities; through the new fire protection media matrix, “cloud” popularize fire safety knowledge, experience the life of firefighters, and show the team. ; Fire off-campus counselors go to primary and secondary schools to carry out targeted themed class meetings and evacuation drills to “send” textbooks for primary and secondary schools; invite media reporters to go to the front line of fire rescue teams to experience on-duty preparation, emergency rescue and supervision of law enforcement Media focus activities on the life of front-line grassroots fire commanders and fighters; special activities such as “fire protection volunteering” for families with special groups such as the elderly, weak, sick, disabled, orphans to carry out door-to-door fire inspections and face-to-face delivery of fire safety knowledge.

In the subsequent on-site question and answer session, media reporters actively asked questions on fire protection topics that the masses are concerned about. In response to the questions raised by reporters, the spokespersons of various departments gave patient, meticulous, comprehensive and accurate answers. (Wang Shirui Zhao Yangxingyue）