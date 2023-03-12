Another extension in the beautiful country where temporariness becomes apparent stability, sometimes to the detriment of others and, in this case, there was the extension of the so-called “dehors” (more or less open or precarious outdoor structure, usually serving a bar or similar) until the end of 2023, subtracting for a few more months (until when?) many roads and sidewalks from their original function, aggravating the already precarious situation of traffic and parking, as well as the restriction of pedestrian areas.

Il Milleproroghe decree (dl n. 198/2022) containing “Urgent provisions regarding legislative deadlines” is law n. 14 of 24 February 2023 with publication in the Official Gazette.

The decree which contains a series of extensions to the various areas of the legislative terms also concerns the occupation of public land with furnishings for commercial activities.

To be precise, the aforementioned law with art. 1 paragraph 22-quiqnquies modifies article 40, paragraph 1, of the law decree 144/2022 (Aid ter), postpones the possibility for public establishments holders of concessions or authorizations concerning the use of public land, to place furniture and structures on site temporarily, without prior authorization pursuant to articles 21 and 146 of Cultural heritage and landscape code (d. Igs. no. 42 of 2004), on streets, squares, roads and other open spaces of cultural or landscape interest.

The authorization simplification which had already been postponed to 30 June 2023, is postponed further to 31 December 2023 and concerns the following removable structures functional to the activity of the exercises themselves: dehors, elements of street furniture, equipment, platforms, tables, seats and umbrellas.

E to say that this measure, adopted in May 2020, as an anti-crisis measure in the era of the pandemic has become the bitter reality, even now that the emergency is over.

Il State CouncilSection II, with the recent sentence February 13, 2023, n. 1489 (text below)described the situation of the abuse in the use of dehors, also considering that the word “dehors” is not a legal term, which finds citizenship in the legal system.

The Council of State underlined that with these exceptions there may be “potential situations of illicit which are not always easy to identify, given the undeniable chiaroscuro zone that ends up being generated”, often favored by “attitudes of substantial tolerance or at least acquiescence” on the part of the administrations, which risk distorting the elements required by the “normal” law to place dehors, as well as their “realization with materials and methods such as to allow their rapid removal once the functional need has ceased” that justified them and their compliance with needs that must be “contingent and temporary” (no more than 180 days): so much so that the initial derogation of May 2020 was motivated “for the sole purpose of ensuring compliance with the distancing measures connected to the Covid emergency -19 and, in any case, no later than 31 December 2020”; with this attitude the recent modification of article 9 of the Constitution has also been damaged and rendered useless, which «identifies the landscape as a primary object of protection, as a large container of landscape and anthropological-cultural connotations synonymous with beauty» .

The case decided by the Council of Palazzo Spada concerned the installation of a building closed on all sides, destined to remain on public land for years by the express will of the owner, immediately going beyond the limits of the so-called “dehor”, but such work required the release, in addition to the building permit, also of a landscape authorization.

The Judges also considered that even the amnesty application, judged inadmissible, would not have suspended the demolition of the building, since it would have determined “the long-term persistence of a building that should neither arise nor be maintained where placed ». The inspiring principles are those constitutionally attributed to environmental assets and, therefore, in the comparison between the public interest in the controlled use of the territory and the private interest in the amnesty, the public interest in that the state of the places is restored must therefore be considered prevailing”. .

Now it’s up to the legislator to put an end to the extensions and implement the words of the Council of State, linked to the provisions of the Constitution.



