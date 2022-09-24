Listen to the audio version of the article

The extension arrives that saves the dehors and outdoor tables until the end of the year. Making bars and restaurants breathe a sigh of relief. But also to those who, for an aperitif or a pizza, have begun to prefer outdoor platforms and spaces, even in winter, despite the fact that the conditions for the covid emergency no longer exist.

Less happy are those who do not look favorably on the proliferation of these structures, starting with Codacons, which speaks of “abuse of citizens” and threatens appeals. The extension is included in the text of the dl aid ter, published in the Official Journal 223 of 23 September 2022.

What the new article provides

A new article (with respect to the draft of the provision entered into the cdm), 40, entitled “further provisions to support businesses”, provides for the extension until 31 December (from 30 September envisaged by the Ukrainian law bis) of the measure introduced in 2020 in full Covid-19 health emergency. Now the Aid ter decree allows public establishments to temporarily install removable structures on streets, squares, streets and open spaces, such as dehors, furnishing elements, equipment, platforms, tables, seats and umbrellas.

The managers of bars and restaurants applaud

Trade associations applaud. For Fipe Confcommercio this “will allow companies to better face a period that promises to be critical both for the substantial increase in costs, starting with energy, and for the expected slowdown in the economy”. Fiepet Confesercenti was satisfied, which had made the request for the extension by sending a letter to the government. “The extension is a fundamental measure to deal with the dramatic situation that public establishments are facing at the moment”, underlines the president Giancarlo Banchieri.

Consumer protest

Consumers of Codacons, however, are not happy with it. “The Government wants to extend a measure that has caused only chaos and degradation”, warns President Carlo Rienzi, announcing that, if the measure is confirmed, Codacons is ready to denounce the Government for abuse of official acts, and to appeal in Court.