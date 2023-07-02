Home » Delary Stoffers is the new Miss Ecuador
News

by admin
Guayaquil Delary Stoffers Villón, 22, was chosen as the new Miss Ecuador 2023

The sovereign will represent the country in the Miss Universe that will take place in El Salvador, on a date yet to be defined.

beauty queen She is a Business Administration student and professional model, animal rescuer and collaborates in environmental conservation.

The first finalist is Paulette Cajas, 21, from Quito, who will represent the country in the Miss International contest.

For the second time, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas hosted the most important beauty event in the country.

The event

With a totally colorful setting, the election started on the night of this Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The fairgrounds, in the city of Santo Domingo, hosted the event.

23 young people, from different cities of the country, competed for the crown.

The gala was part of the festive agenda for the 56 years of cantonization of Santo Domingo.

The election was broadcast by the Gamavisión signal and the YouTube channel of the Miss Ecuador Organization.

Hundreds of people came to the venue to witness the gala.

The applicants made several exits with opening, bikini and gala costumes.

Finally Delary Stoffers was crowned ‘the most beautiful’.

