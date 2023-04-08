Home News Delayed introduction – criticism of Lauterbach for the organ donation register
News

Delayed introduction – criticism of Lauterbach for the organ donation register

A person holds an organ donor card in their hands. (picture alliance / photo booth / K. Schmitt)

The health policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, Sorge, said that the minister had Parliament’s mandate to implement the so-called decision-making solution for organ donation. The CSU health politician Pilsinger reminded that the register was decided years ago. In the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”, the health policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Ullmann, accused Lauterbach of a “serious omission”. The organ donation register is intended to record centrally who is willing to donate organs. Contrary to previous plans, it will probably only be ready for use in a year.

Lauterbach prefers the so-called “contradiction solution”, according to which every organ donor who does not contradict would be. This regulation had been rejected by the Bundestag at the time.

This message was broadcast on 04/08/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

