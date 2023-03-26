The IMF imposed a condition on the implementation of four conditions from the agreement to provide loans to Pakistan, the new conditions include the agreement on the scheme to make gasoline cheaper and the condition of new external financial assurances. According to the IMF, timely financing of external partners Aid will be important in ensuring the success of the review, Pakistan has to ensure financial support from other financial institutions and friendly countries, after these financial assurances, Pakistan will be able to take the next step. The coalition government and the IMF have been negotiating a deal since early February that would see Pakistan release $1.1 billion. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week. Under the plan, wealthy consumers will be charged higher prices for fuel and the money will be used to subsidize prices for the poor, who are hit hard by inflation. Meanwhile, China has rolled over two billion dollar safe deposit loan for Pakistan. Officials of the Ministry of Finance, while confirming the safe deposit loan rollover by China, have expressed hope that after China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are also expected to provide financing soon. Sources in the Ministry of Finance say that Another 30 crore dollars are expected to come to Pakistan from China this month and foreign exchange reserves are expected to exceed five billion dollars this month. Finance Ministry sources further say that China has delayed the return of two billion dollars safe deposit for one year. Financing is also expected from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. It seems that our economy is based on the principle of the world is based on hope and things are being carried forward under daily and weekly arrangements. An attempt to find a solution is nowhere to be seen. According to the new conditions of the IMF, Pakistan is getting help from its friendly countries in keeping the economic situation under control, in which China is particularly notable, but the burden on the economy is increasing and finally delayed. Payments must be made. However, this has temporarily reduced Pakistan’s burden. But despite this, there is still a need for at least three to four billion dollars, which does not seem easy in the current situation, and this is the only obstacle to the IMF agreement. No, but regardless of how the petrol subsidy scheme is made feasible for the common man and how effective it is, this hasty decision has caused further delay in dealings with the IMF. That the government has been diligent in implementing every measure that increases the burden on the people, but it has not been successful in fulfilling the responsibilities that the government is responsible for. In this context, the future policy of Saudi Arabia is clear from the views expressed by the Saudi Finance Minister in his speech at the World Economic Forum in January. He said that they are changing the policy of unconditional grants and deposits. Taxing their own people and expecting others to do the same I had given a very clear indication that Saudi Arabia should no longer be expected and should reduce its economic problems by carrying out economic reforms and increasing the rate of tax collection. They are not ready to leave, nor do they seem to be in the throes of creating their own world. They get out of a difficult situation temporarily, but for how long. The condition and purpose of the IMF is that before getting a loan from them, Pakistan should get something from other sources, while the friendly countries want us to deal with the IMF first, and then they should help us as much as possible. The attitude and actions of the government do not seem to be serious about making a final deal with the IMF. However, this is a general idea which is not necessarily correct, but the question is correct in its place that instead of dealing with the issues with the IMF, it is a step to prolong it. The initiative of giving subsidy to the common man has been raised and if the government can implement it according to the plan and collect it from the rich and give subsidy to the common man, it will be a good thing.