Delays in service reported due to lack of medical personnel at HEAD de San Martín in Valledupar

The community of the San Martín neighborhood and surrounding sectors witnessed this

moment expected for more than 7 years: the opening of the headquarters of the Eduardo Hospital

Arredondo Daza, HEAD. In an articulated work between the municipal mayor’s office and the

hospital management, today the health center is a fact.

Also read: Users rated the emergency care at the HEAD San ​​Martín headquarters: how did it go?

However, despite the state-of-the-art equipment with which the unit was equipped

medical and adequate facilities, User complaints have already started.

due to the lack of doctors in the different areas of health.

Apparently, long lines and crowds are formed in the place, hoping that they will be

attended by medical professionals and specialists, so much so that, according to versions,

some prefer to move to another place to receive quick attention.

the PYLON communicated with the leader of the Community Action Board of the San

Martín, who confirmed the situation that is occurring, apparently for a long time.

some time.

“We are fine in teams, but what is the use if there are no medical personnel

who knows how to use them to serve us. Users are complaining about what is

happening, we have asked why they don’t hire more professionals, and they tell us

that they are in this process, and meanwhile the service is very delayed”, stated a

JAC leader.

Don’t stop reading: Finally! After 8 years, the HEAD headquarters San Martín enters into operation urgently

This medium tried to communicate with the manager of the HEADMiguel Soto Ruiz, for

know his version of what was expressed by the member of the Community Action Board,

but it was not possible.

It should be noted that this medical center serves approximately 81,000 users of the

commune 3 and other popular sectors.