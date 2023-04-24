Home » Delays in the construction of sports venues for National Games?
News

Delays in the construction of sports venues for National Games?

by admin
Delays in the construction of sports venues for National Games?

It is worrisome that less than seven months after the start of the XXll National Sports Games and Vl Paranational Sports Games 2023, the construction of sports venues has an advance of 3.4%, as revealed by the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco.

Even more disturbing is the Menor Coliseum located on Calle 19 with Carrera Cuarta, the setting for different leagues and disciplines, such as volleyball, table tennis, chess, jiu jitsu and other disciplines; It has been in the demolition phase for a little over two months.

Faced with this, it is necessary that the corresponding authorities take urgent measures to accelerate the construction of sports venues; as this is a complex task, which requires careful planning and execution, but its completion must be guaranteed on time.

Photo: The Journal
