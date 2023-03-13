The director of the Colombia in Peace Fund (FCP), Camilo Cetina, promised on March 11 to verify each of the 40 works in progress of the EGA Consortium – Escuela Galán in Chocó, after delegates from the 12 municipalities Chocoanos and two from Antioquia that comprise the PDETE subregion denounced significant delays in the works by these contractors and the auditor.

Specifically, there was talk of delays in works in Quibdó, Tadó, Istmina, Acandí, Medio Atrato, Bojayá, Unguía, Medio San Juan, Condoto, Istmina, Nóvita and Litoral del San Juan.

“Here we have heard that there is a breach of the contract and from the Colombia in Peace Fund, I promise to verify the status of each of the works of the EGA Consortium – Escuela Galán in Chocó,” said Cetina, who hoped to do the task of verification within two months. “After this time, and according to our conclusions, the control agencies will be informed about the responsibility that corresponds to the contractor and the intervention in the process,” she emphasized.

During the ‘Avanzar Compliendo’ meeting held in Quibdó, led by the Territory Renewal Agency, delegates from the 12 municipalities of Chocó and two from Antioquia that make up the PDETE subregion, presented their expectations and observations on the projects being carried out carried out in their territories.

In the event, the municipal spokespersons presented directly to the entities responsible for the national and territorial order their observations and expectations for the execution of the PDETE projects in each of their territories and an action course was agreed to guarantee the execution of the works with greater community participation and differential approach.

In the interventions, and after a day of prior review of the projects in work tables for each of the municipalities, the representatives of the motor groups alerted about the delay in the execution of projects in charge of the EGA Consortium – Galán School that It has assigned a total of 48 projects in the Chocó subregion, of which seven (7) have already been delivered.

Given the wide differences between what was reported by the community and the reports of the auditor, the director of the Colombia in Peace Fund, the entity that finances the projects of the Territory Renewal Agency, assured that immediate actions will be taken to clarify the real state of the plays.

One of the cases exposed was the Community House project in the municipality of Nóvita, the work has reported a progress of 24% according to the reports of the audit and the contractor in charge of the EGA Consortium.

However, community representatives say that construction has not started. “The first stone has not been laid,” the municipality’s spokesperson responded to Director Cetina’s request for information and added: “We are going to accompany them so that they can go and verify that what we are arguing is indeed true.”

For his part, the director of the ART, Raúl Delgado, explained to the participants that at the end of the 16 subregional meetings that the entity is holding, one will be held at the national level to which the conclusions will be brought with a clear purpose: “Recover the essence of the Peace Agreement in the implementation of the PDETs”, to revive the leading role of the main groups and communities, always with a differential approach and transparency.

Regarding the alert exposed regarding the possible breach of the contract by the contractor EGA – Escuela Galán, the entities reached an agreement on the course of action through 3 major milestones: initiate legal actions for the sanction of the Consortium in the cases in which non-compliance is verified, establish a payment formula to the communities to whom the consortium owes a total sum of close to 900 million pesos for labor, inputs, food services, among others; and, guarantee the execution and delivery of the concerted works to the communities.

With these conclusions, the entities of the sector ratify their commitment to the execution of the Peace Agreement with the permanent participation of the communities and the will to continue working together and from the regions for the construction of the bases of Total Peace in Colombia.

In the event participated, in addition to the director Cetina; the manager of the Trust Consortium – FCP, Juan José Duque; Omar González, representative of the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace; Carlos Montoya, as representative of the Peace Agreement Implementation Unit; the National Planning Department; the Ombudsman’s Office; the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation; James Mosquera, House Representative for the Peace Seats; ethnic authorities; representatives of the mayors’ offices, of the Antioquia and Chocó governorates.