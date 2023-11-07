Delegated attorneys will reinforce counting tables in ten departments of the country – news

Popayán is among the cities with delegates from the Public Ministry, due to claims made after the October 29 elections.

The Attorney General’s Office appointed, through the National Electoral Surveillance Commission (CNCE), ten delegate attorneys from the central level, to act together with the regional attorneys, in monitoring and intervening before the departmental scrutiny commissions, in where complaints and disturbances of public order have been presented, after the elections of last October 29.

The control entity will reinforce the presence with its preventive and intervention functions, with delegates who will be present in the cities of Sincelejo, Montería, Popayán, Cúcuta, Riohacha, Cartagena, Barranquilla, Medellín, Santa Marta and Bogotá, in order to ensure a transparent process that guarantees democratic principles.

It should be noted that the Attorney General’s Office is present at the 2,904 counting tables that were set up after the Assembly, Governor’s, Mayor’s, Council and Local Administrative Boards (JAL) elections, with judicial, regional or provincial officials, verifying the protocols established by law. and regulatory acts. In these commissions, also as the Public Ministry, They show whether illegal facts or facts that constitute grounds for claims have been presented that were not notified by the electoral witnesses, from where they intervene, leaving a record that exposes the foundations of the transgression. They also verify that there are no disciplinary offenses by public servants at the counting tables.

