Delegates from the Two Sessions deliberated on the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and the Legislative Law ushered in another revision

At the ongoing National Two Sessions, representatives and committee members talked about the great changes in the new era, and jointly looked forward to the bright prospect of advancing towards the second centenary goal. The agenda of the two sessions went smoothly.

CCTV reporter Zhao Jing: According to the schedule of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, today (March 8) morning, the delegations held a group meeting to review the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. The report summarizes the work of the NPC and its Standing Committee in the past five years, and also looks forward to future work.

This afternoon, delegations held a group meeting to consider the draft decision on amending the Legislative Act. Eight years later, the Legislative Law ushered in another revision. Legislative law is called “the law governing the law”.

It is the basic law that regulates the national legislative system and legislative activities and maintains the unity of the socialist rule of law. An important content of this amendment is to implement the major concepts and practical requirements of people’s democracy in the whole process, and actively respond to the new demands and expectations of the people. Amending and improving the legislative law will inject more positive energy into the rule of law to promote Chinese-style modernization.

This afternoon, the group meetings of the various delegations will also consider the institutional reform plan of the State Council. Deepening the reform of the party and state institutions is an important measure to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also a centralized deployment to promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. Institutional reforms have highlighted key industries and fields, and have attracted attention from all walks of life.

After deliberation, the delegates will vote on the draft decision on the State Council’s institutional reform plan at the third plenary session of the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress on March 10.

It can be seen that there are many agendas for this year’s conference, which are related to many aspects of my country’s social and economic development in the future. To make a good start in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, the representatives actively contributed their wisdom and strength.

