Delegation to the Government regarding policies for the elderly

We publish an analysis by the author of the Add n. 33/2023(text at the bottom).

The delegations to the Government in matters of policies for the elderlyi

The Law n. 33 of 2023 discipline of delegations to the Government regarding policies in favor of the elderlyoutlining in this context an articulated and comprehensive reform, designed to implement certain provisions of the budget law 2022 (L.n. 234/2021, art. 1, paragraphs 159-171) and, with reference to the category of non self-sufficient elderly people, to achieve one of the objectives of the PNRR (Mission 5, component 2, investment 1.1 for the support of vulnerable people and Mission, Component 1, investments 1.1,1.2 and 1.3 for the construction of community houses and taking charge of the person for the enhancement of home services and telemedicine , as well as for the strengthening of intermediate healthcare and its structures), which sets the target for the adoption of the enabling law at the first quarter of 2023, and the target for the approval of the enabling legislative decrees at the first quarter of 2024.

The provision starts from the recognition of the right of elderly people to continuity of life and care at homeas also from principle of simplification and integration of the evaluation procedures of the non self-sufficient elderly person.

It is envisaged to carry out, in a single location, through the “single access points” (PUA), a multidimensional assessment aimed at defining an “individualized assistance project” (PAI), which will indicate the essential health, social and welfare services for the elderly person.

Among other notable elements:

the definition of a specific national governance of policies in favor of the elderly population, with the task of coordinating interventions;

the promotion of measures in favor of active aging and social inclusion; the promotion of new forms of supportive cohabitation for the elderly and of intergenerational cohabitation, also in the context of supportive family homes and condominiums, open to family members, volunteers and providers of supplementary health, social and socio-medical services;

the promotion of interventions for the prevention of frailty of the elderly;

the integration of the integrated home care institutes (ADI) and the home care service (SAD);

the recognition of the right of elderly people to receive palliative care at home and in hospices;

the provision of interventions in favor of family caregivers.

It is also delegated to the delegated legislative decrees:

The structure of the law

The article is made up as follows:

article 1 contains the definitions, outlining in this sense the scope of intervention of the enabling law;

article 2 defines the object, principles and general directive criteria of the delegation and establishes the Interministerial Committee for the elderly population, which also has planning tasks; In the introduction, he points out that the delegation has as its objective the recognition, reorganization, simplification, integration and coordination of the legislative provisions in force aimed at the elderly population in the field of social, health and socio-health assistance, also in implementation of the PNRR, and the progressive strengthening of the related actions, to be implemented within the available resources, as defined by article 8;

Article 3 delegates the Government to adopt by 31 January 2024 one or more legislative decrees for the definition of measures aimed at promoting active aging and dignity, autonomy and social inclusion of the elderly and the prevention of their frailty;

the delegation regulation contained in article 4 presents the objective of reorganising, simplifying, coordinating and making social assistance, health and social care activities more effective for non self-sufficient elderly people, also through the identification of a single expenditure center and of responsibility in the LEPS area, as well as to gradually strengthen the actions and interventions aimed at implementing Mission 5, component 2, and Mission 6, component 1, of the PNRR;

Article 5 contains a delegation to the Government, to be exercised by 31 January 2024, on policies for the economic sustainability and flexibility of long-term care and assistance services for elderly and non self-sufficient elderly people . A first area of ​​delegation pertains to the progressive strengthening of assistance services in favor of non self-sufficient elderly people: for this purpose, provision is made, even on an experimental and progressive basis, for those who opt for the same, a universal service, graduated according to the specific assistance need and disbursable in the form of monetary transfer as well as personal services. Those entitled to the carer’s allowance are granted the right to expressly opt for the new benefit (the Government is therefore entrusted with the discipline of the reversibility of the choice), which absorbs the monetary disbursement and personal services. The discipline of the carer’s allowance remains unchanged, therefore the health conditions for accessing it do not vary. Further areas of the delegation consist of: the recognition and reorganization of the tax and social security benefits aimed at supporting the regularization of the care work performed at the home of the non self-sufficient; the definition of training methods for those in charge of supporting and assisting elderly people; the improvement of the individual living conditions of family caregivers;

article 6 defines the procedure for the adoption of delegated legislative decrees: the prior agreement on these decrees must be acquired in the Joint Conference; subsequently, they must be sent to the Chambers for the expression of the opinions of the parliamentary Commissions competent for the matter and for the financial profiles, which pronounce themselves within 30 days from the date of transmission, after which the legislative decrees can in any case be adopted . Within 12 months from the date of entry into force of each of the legislative decrees, the Government can adopt supplementary and corrective provisions of the same legislative decrees;

Article 7 contains the safeguard clause the statutes and related implementing rules of the regions with special statutes and of the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano;

article 8 contains the financial provisions, specifying the resources to implement the measures envisaged by the delegation rules in question;

article 9 provides for the entry into force of the provision, setting it for the day following (March 31) to that of its publication in the Official Gazette (March 30).



Law 33 of 2023

