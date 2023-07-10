Deleted emails? Interior Minister level under pressure | > – News

Status: 07/10/2023 12:51 p.m

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s interior minister Christian level (SPD) is coming under pressure again because of the controversial climate foundation. The Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry suspects that important e-mails from the then Energy Minister have been deleted.

The member of the state parliament for the Greens in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Hannes Damm, is already talking about a tangible deletion affair: Minister of the Interior Level has long stated that the committee of inquiry into the controversial Foundation for Climate and Environmental Protection MV has all important emails relating to the foundation and Nord Stream 2 . In a statement a few days ago, he wrote that he regularly emptied the deleted folder in his mail account.

suspicion of a cover-up

The chairman of the investigative committee, Sebastian Ehlers (CDU), calls it surprising that level apparently generally considered the emails to be unimportant and therefore generously deleted them or had them deleted. He suspects that potentially incriminating material shouldn’t go on file. In his statement,pegel stated that he wanted to save storage capacity, among other things, and therefore deleted old e-mails. In the letter, the former energy minister explained – as before – that he had made all e-mails relating to the “Climate Foundation and Nord Stream 2” complex available to the committee. At the end of last year, he searched his e-mail account using the specified keywords and handed over the corresponding e-mails.

Opposition demands clarification

Like the state chairman of the FDP, René Domke, Ehlers expects an explanation from the minister. The parliamentary groups of the CDU, Greens and FDP now want to clarify whether the emails stored in the data processing center can be restored.

