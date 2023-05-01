Delfin beats El Nacional 2-0

Delfín, who plays at home in Portoviejo, beat El Nacional 2-0 this Sunday in a match that took place at the Reales Tamarindos stadium and that completed matchday eight of the initial phase of LigaPro-2023.

Demanding save of the eleven manteño who knew how to punish at the right moments to liquidate an always dangerous Creole team, which arrived motivated with two previous victories in a row.

It was a round trip duel with both launched for the win.

However, the cetacean was the one that hit the attack in a set play with a still ball. Bryan Oyola crossed and surprised the center-back Nicolás Goitea disguised as an attacker at 27′.

The visiting eleven tried but their scorer Ronny Carrillo was unwise in the final puntilla.

The complement unleashed a very give and take procedure, but once again the local knew how to finish off on time with a drop from the recently admitted Justin Alman who put the second and final at 68 ‘.

The cetacean, who is playing local in Portoviejo due to the effects of the weather on the Jocay de Manta field, reached 13 points.

The military stopped in 12 units after playing eight duels this season.

In the next schedule, the ninth, Delfín will visit Liga de Quito in the capital and the military will be in Ambato to face Mushuc Runa.