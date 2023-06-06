The Manta Dolphin was “humiliated” tonight during his visit to sports basin .

The match valid for date 13 of the LigaPro was played at the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium in the province of Azuay.

The ‘cetacean’ team fell 4-0 against the morlacos.

The premises were absolute dominators of the game o.

The goals were the work of Esteban Ávila (‘2), Raúl Becerra (5′, 80′) and Lucas Mancinelli (35’).

With two dates left to conclude the first phase of the tournament, Independiente del Valle became the first candidate to fight for the title over the weekend.

With 18 points, but a better goal difference, Deportivo Cuenca moved Universidad Católica to ninth place.

For its part, the Dolphin remained in seventh place in the standings, with 21 units.

On the next date, ‘Cuenquita’ visits El Nacional, while the team stays hosted by the current tournament champion.

