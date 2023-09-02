Deliver 336 modern classes to the Bosconia educational institution

Within the framework of the Educational Infrastructure Plan, awarded by the Government of Cesar, the first 8 modern classrooms to the educational institution Eloy Quintero Educational, of the municipality of Bosconia.

This first installment corresponds to the 336 classrooms included in the Educational Infrastructure Plan. With these 8 classrooms, students of the Eloy Quintero Educational Institution will be able to enjoy modern classrooms, which include equipment so that the educational community of said campus can develop their classes with quality.

Laura Contreras, an eleventh grade student from the beneficiary institution, expressed her satisfaction with the delivery of the school environments, noting that “The classroom is huge and very cool, it makes you feel like you’re in another country.”

“We are writing a historical event in the municipality of Bosconia and we owe this to Luis Alberto Monsalvo, because in the Olympics it is Better to Know (2020), he said that he was going to build this classroom for Eloy Quintero and here it is built” , pointed out Miguel Gullo, president of the Parents’ Association.

In the same way, the rector, Gener Muñoz, added: “What better gift for Eloy Quintero, when he turns 50, that the Government of Cesar gives us this work, which solves one of the most heartfelt needs of the institution, because here we had an overcrowd in the classrooms, our students had discomfort when receiving their classes and now that story ends.”

Inside the educational establishment there will be a multi-purpose facility, where two ping pong and foosball tables are located, two sanitary batteries, an elevator for people with some type of disability, and stairs as another means of flowing traffic for students.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Bosconia, Edulfo Villar, whose administration contributed to the closure of the classroom, emphasized that “The new history for education in the municipality, with this classroom, is the sum of many efforts. These are modern, avant-garde blocks, which have comfortable settings, to guarantee education, recreation and integration”.

According to the government entity, the ongoing structural project exceeds $350 billionwhich also includes construction for more than 24 thousand students, 32 modules in 22 municipalities, as well as the new infrastructure for the CASD, Alfonso Lopez and Instpecam schools, in Valledupar. Which will contribute to a better educational present, with quality environments where the new generations are prepared.

