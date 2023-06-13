Home » Delivery difficulties with the Vision Pro display mean that the number of XR glasses | news
News

Delivery difficulties with the Vision Pro display mean that the number of XR glasses | news

by admin
Delivery difficulties with the Vision Pro display mean that the number of XR glasses | news
The Apple Vision Pro could turn out to be the growth engine of the Korean display industry. Sony initially received the order for the lucrative and expensive internal screens of the XR glasses, which are known as OLEDoS. LG, on the other hand, received the approval for the external panels, which appear in the EyeSight feature, among other things. After all, the complete display arrangement accounts for 48.1% of the production costs and is therefore the most expensive component of the headset (see Fig ). At the same time, it is currently limiting the number of pieces. Sony can only produce OLEDoS for around 450,000 pairs of glasses a year.

The current market situation still leaves a lot to be desired
The internal displays, manufactured by Sony in a complex manufacturing process, are called micro-OLED panels and would cost around 350 US dollars each. Two of these types are used in the Apple headset. The external variants are complex-shaped OLED displays, which Apple is said to cost only around $30 per unit. Although Samsung announced in August 2022 that it also wanted to get into micro-OLED production, it would take two more years for this to happen. A newly founded research organization of the South Korean company is currently working intensively on this topic. In May this year took over Samsung even the US micro-OLED company e-Magin for 225 million US dollars.

What: Apple

Who is running?
Analysts are assuming that LG Displays could have the edge in the race for the screens when Apple’s second-generation headset is introduced. The display giant has been testing micro-LED panels since 2020, preparing for the expansion of the XR market. How The Elec reports, there are other manufacturers of OLEDoS, including SeeYa Technology from China, but Apple is currently giving priority to its long-standing supplier Sony. The latest reports suggest that with the current delivery situation, Apple can only have 100,000 sets of OLEDoS panels manufactured by Sony per quarter (see ). LG Displays and Samsung will join in the near future and ensure larger production volumes.

See also  Workers ask for the departure of Lasso, labor improvements and security

You may also like

Edict 1st. notice Disleyner Moreno Zúñiga

Secret documents case, former US President Donald Trump...

Farmers in Mexico jailed after protests for fair...

In confusing facts, a peasant leader was assassinated...

Special Olympics guests in Rottenburg: combine carnival and...

Praying in an airplane

“Failed”, Yeison Jiménez is dispatched against a follower...

Freeport McMoRan: Consolidation nearing the end! page 1

Monagas lynx champion

$120 billion for Valledupar entrepreneurs?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy