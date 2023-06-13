Delivery difficulties with the Vision Pro display mean that the number of XR glasses | news

The current market situation still leaves a lot to be desired

The internal displays, manufactured by Sony in a complex manufacturing process, are called micro-OLED panels and would cost around 350 US dollars each. Two of these types are used in the Apple headset. The external variants are complex-shaped OLED displays, which Apple is said to cost only around $30 per unit. Although Samsung announced in August 2022 that it also wanted to get into micro-OLED production, it would take two more years for this to happen. A newly founded research organization of the South Korean company is currently working intensively on this topic. In May this year took over Samsung even the US micro-OLED company e-Magin for 225 million US dollars.

Analysts are assuming that LG Displays could have the edge in the race for the screens when Apple’s second-generation headset is introduced. The display giant has been testing micro-LED panels since 2020, preparing for the expansion of the XR market. How The Elec reports, there are other manufacturers of OLEDoS, including SeeYa Technology from China, but Apple is currently giving priority to its long-standing supplier Sony. The latest reports suggest that with the current delivery situation, Apple can only have 100,000 sets of OLEDoS panels manufactured by Sony per quarter (see ). LG Displays and Samsung will join in the near future and ensure larger production volumes.