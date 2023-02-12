It happened in a luxurious building in Medellín, where a woman and a householder got into a tense verbal fight over the payment method.

In the last few hours, a video has gone viral in which you can see how a homemaker lives a tense moment at the entrance of an apartment in the capital of Paisa.

There you can see how both fight over the form of payment. The home was worth 140,000 pesos that the woman wanted to pay with a 100,000 bill and the remaining 40,000 pesos with coins.

The address indicated that in the accumulation of coins there were not 40,000 pesos. In turn, the woman invited him to count them, but he was not willing to do so.

The situation escalated when the guard of the complex arrived and told the home that he had to leave or else they would call the Police.

There, the resident seemed willing to want to count the coins, but it was too late.

The video concludes with the resident resignedly going down in the company of the security guard. However, it is unknown what the end of the story was and if the woman finally paid for the rugged home in Medellín.

On social networks, the comments were divided between those who supported the woman for paying even with coins and those who supported the home for not being humiliated.

“The attitude of the home has nothing to do with it. He who does not count cents does not count pesos”, “the householder lacks capacity and responsibility, he should have counted the coins before the scandal”, “the boy should have counted the coins and left”, “the lady should have announced the method of payment, so that the home was prepared ”, were some of the comments made on Twitter.