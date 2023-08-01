Delivery of 5 public gyms begins in Cesar

The Government of Cesar delivered the first of the five public gyms throughout the department. One of them is located in the Cesar Police Command, based in Valledupar, in a space built after the management of Colonel Luis Exberto León. In this way, the physical and mental condition of the uniformed personnel will be improved, which will generate greater security results for the community.

In total there were 48 personal training machines and implements that adapt to the needs of each member of the Police, among them: elliptical trainers, exercise bikes, bands, adductor machines, biceps, double function cabins, pulleys, bars, discs, dumbbells, presses, mats, among others, with which it seeks to improve the well-being and comprehensive health of the more than 2,738 police officers that make up the institution.

Upon receiving it, the commander in charge of the Police in Cesar, Lieutenant Colonel Wilson Álvarez Sánchez, expressed his satisfaction and gratitude to the Government of Cesar. “Thank the Government for taking into account the integrity of our police officers and seeing the great benefit that our men and women will have by using this gym as a means to prepare for service,” he said.

With this delivery, the government that does it best is promoting the transformation of the police institution, applying the premise that a healthy mind and body allow greater performance in the assigned tasks.

Andrés Felipe Meza, governor of Cesar, specified that: “this is like a complementary activity to the security fund of Cesar. We think about the well-being of the National Police, about strengthening their physical capacities, their mental capacities. We continue articulated to continue working for security and citizen coexistence throughout the department of Cesar “.

Through the Secretary of Sports, the Government of Cesar will install four more gyms, which will be distributed between the headquarters of the Popular University of Cesar in Aguachica and the Sabanas de Valledupar Headquarters; at the facilities of the Tenth Brigade of the National Army; and at the La Gota Fría High Performance Sports Complex.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

