Delivery of land or urban-rural links

The handover of land goes wrong. According to the empty chair, of 3 million hectares, there are 12 thousand. The agreement with Fedegán is the same: of the 448,000 hectares offered, the minister Mojica He said that they will only be able to acquire 29 thousand.

And if the government wants to buy a million hectares, it would need $20 billion, but if the 2024 draft budget for agriculture, including all its entities, is $1.9 billionit is peremptory to conclude that due to lack of money, the delivery of land will be a failed public policy.

But here are some questions: Is a rural reform the delivery of land ownership? I don’t think so. This is how it was in past centuries and it was called agrarian reform because the rural was the agro, but it is no longer like that. Today is something else. Do farmers want land or profitable farm businesses? We must improve access to land and rural competitiveness but in inclusive models.

The agriculture of the future, yes, is making a revolution, but in another sense. Not handing over land. China is investing in breeding seeds to make them more productive and resistant to climate change.

World billionaires, Alibaba’s Jack Ma, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are financing agriculture startups to revolutionize food production. dubai inaugurated last year the largest vertical farm in the world with just over three hectares that uses 95% less water. In Ezhou, China, they built a 26-story skyscraper to raise 1.2 million pigs a year. The agriculture of the future: vertical, digital, organic, laboratory and precision agriculture does not need so much land.

It is necessary for Colombia to connect with these trends and invest in the training of agricultural data scientists to face the challenges of agroclimatology, agrologistics, competitiveness, trade and the market, but the country is doing something else, sunk in the past. Digging up the earth.

However, there is a window of opportunity: The urban-rural links that are in the National Development Plan are an effective way to intervene in what is now called the new rurality.

The new rurality understands that the rural is not just agriculture, but a complex system where different productive, cultural and social sectors coexist. The city occupies a territory but influences, is influenced and is interdependent with the rural through flows that do not allow clear limits to be determined between the urban and the rural.

They are reciprocal flows of people, goods, services, money, technology between the urban and the rural that create links of various kinds and a network of territorial, economic, and social relations that blur the limits between the urban and the rural, and it is in this way that , which creates not only sustainable cities, but a sustainable humanity.

Meanwhile, if the linkage approach is not addressed, it will not go to any Pereira because the land delivery bus goes the other way.