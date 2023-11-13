Home » Delivery time targets missed: British Post fined millions
As the responsible supervisory authority Ofcom announced on Monday, the company had missed its delivery time targets to a “significant and unexplained” extent. “Delays cause significant harm to customers and we found that inadequate steps were taken to prevent this failure,” the Ofcom notice said.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on Royal Mail’s operations in recent years, but this can no longer serve as an excuse, the authority continued.

