Il National Delivery Unit project kicked off a new cycle of webinars on administrative simplification and on the future of streamlining public administration processes. The new cycle focuses the discussion on the front hotter than the moment for administrative simplification: what is being decided in the world of procurement, the environment and digitization to implement the “PNRR3”, the new decree-law n. 13/2023. A series of measures, including simplification measures, which should give administrations the decisive push to speed up the implementation times of the PNRR and achieve the objectives set before the Commission.

by Claudia Ilardi and Carolina Raiola – Formez PA

In the first appointment, which took place on 28 March, Mario Martelli explored a particularly relevant aspect of the activities to reduce regulatory burdens: the analysis of the first expected impacts of the simplified procedures. The webinar reviews the different aspects to consider in preparing the “first impact analysis sheet“, a “light tool” prepared as part of the national Delivery Unit project implemented by FormezPA – as part of the PON Governance and institutional capacity 2014-2020 – on behalf of the Department of Public Administration to analyze and estimate the first impacts of the proposed simplifications and built between 2017 and 2022.

The form, which combines the most consolidated experiences of regulatory impact analysis and measurement of administrative burdens, allows you to analyze the procedures that have been simplified in terms of purposes, application characteristics, technical and implementation criticalities thanks to the implementation of regulatory, administrative and organizational interventions. Among the peculiar aspects taken into consideration by the fact sheet and illustrated in the webinar is the graphical representation of the intervention, which depicts the phases of the process before and after the simplification, with the aim of establishing the concrete decreases, especially in terms of times, prefigured by the simplification activity. The webinar video is available online.

Starting in April, the appointment schedule already sets a series of dates for the discussion of the hot topics of the PNRR3, under the lens of simplification. In the light of the news in progress, the webinar cycle explores the developments of the PNRR3 on the front of direct assignments (April 13) and opens the reflection on two frontier issues for administrative processes: the possible expansions of blockchainin terms of cryptocurrencies, NFTs and Smart Contracts (April 4) and the role of algorithms and artificial intelligence in public decisions (April 20). The cycle of appointments closes with two insights into the basic principles of process design, re-engineering and digitization (May 2) and on public controls on businesses (May 16).

The new cycle follows a first series of webinars that the Delivery Unit project has held, starting in December 2021, on the developments and tools of administrative simplification.

In previous meetingsall fully available online, the central role of the was first discussed simplification in the PNRR. The developments of the regulatory framework were then analyzed in detail: the innovations introduced by the law decree n. 77/2021the new provisions on terms of the administrative procedure and the new simplifications in the procurement sectors (on technical advisory board and the digitization of tender procedures), electronic communications (on the procedures envisaged by the new code in relation to radioelectric systems and broadband network and at electronic communication infrastructure) and the environment and energy (on theimplementation of the PNRR on the subject of energy transition e you Green Revolution and Ecological Transition). In terms of the environment, the experiences made by the Regions were also compared digitization of environmental processes and on risk categorization tools for improving the effectiveness of environmental controls (with a focus on AUAs). In addition, administrative capacity building meetings were organized for the environmental impact assessment and for the management of documentary access, simple civic and generalized civic and focus on the platform SUAPEE for permits for renewable energy plants. Finally, in the general framework of the reduction of burdens and the PNRR measures, some of the main tools of administrative simplification were explored: burden measurementthe tools of accountability of charges introduced and eliminated and the consultation of citizens, experts and stakeholders for the streamlining of processes and procedures.

