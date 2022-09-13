Since pop records have existed, the plague has existed, because it was often a plague, the Latin disc. Artists who have nothing to do with South American culture and music launch into reckless Latin-like reinterpretations of their repertoire. Very often a new dance acts as a flywheel to these operations: in the twenties the tango and the habanera, the rhumba in the thirties, the samba and the conga in the forties (the Tico tico by Carmen Miranda dancing in a row, like a little train), mambo in the fifties gradually up to the craze of bossa nova in the sixties and salsa in the seventies. And it is an unbroken thread that leads us to today’s Italian summer hits that mimic reggaeton or cumbia.
With the development of long playing, starting from the 1940s, the market has opened up to all kinds of concept album, from the live album (recorded live in several evenings in a club), to collections dedicated to a single author, to themed discs, up to international discs, in which famous performers sang, often clumsily, in Italian, French or Spanish . The Latin record, particularly in vogue in the late 1950s, can be considered a subset of the international record. In 1960, Peggy Lee, together with Frank Sinatra, the great pioneer of pop as we know it today, recorded a very successful album entitled Latin ala Lee! (Broadway hits styled with an afrocuban beat) – or great Broadway hits performed on Afro-Cuban rhythms. It is the philosopher’s stone of pop success: songs already much loved by the public are rearranged, accelerated and accompanied by Cuban orchestras, with Spanish choirs and solos by conga and marimba. All that remains for a skilled performer like Peggy Lee is to accentuate her already remarkable sex appeal with the excuse of “wild Latin rhythm”. From 1960 onwards anyone who makes music is forced to come out with a Cuban-style album, and of all the dances that come from the islands the most popular, in the United States as in Europe, is cha cha cha. The new rhythm, associated with a fairly easy-to-learn dance, is an early 1950s derivation of the Cuban danzón-mambo and is played by charangatypical Cuban orchestras formed by flute, strings, double bass, piano and percussion.
When the African American singer and actress Della Reese (Delloreese Patricia Early, 1931-2017) decided, in 1960, to record a standard album to the rhythm of cha cha cha, the idea was not particularly new. What it makes Of the Of the cha cha chaarranged by the almost unknown OG Masingill, a memorable album is the particularly happy choice of the repertoire and the overwhelming personality of the performer.
Born in Detroit in 1931, Della Reese began her career as a gospel singer, discovered by the great Mahalia Jackson. But she soon broke away from the church and embarked on a successful career in secular music, inspired in particular by the style of Dinah Washington. Her albums from the 1950s reveal a mature and measured performer, with an absolutely unmistakable timbre and style. To this day it is surprising how Della Reese is never remembered among the greats of vocal jazz, along with Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. Reese is also capable of evolving: in the early sixties she is the first black showwoman to lead a TV program and throughout the seventies and eighties she is a television celebrity. In her life he did everything: from dubbing in the cartoons of Scooby Dooa Harlem nights with Eddie Murphy, up to being ordained a priest, in the early eighties, with the title of Reverend Della Reese Lett.
Reese in 1960 is at the height of her fame and her beauty: she is not only an excellent singer, she also has a figure and aplomb comparable to that of the very few African American stars who, before her, were able to affect the mainstream white, people like Lena Horne or Dorothy Dandridge. Of the Of the cha cha cha therefore it is an exceptional work, even if certainly not the best of her discography, because it is in equal measure a great performance as a singer and a great performance as an actress. The cha cha cha is an excuse to reveal, song after song, a new character of her: a provocative lady who has already lived a lot and who shares her disenchanted vision of the world with the public. All to the frenzied rhythm of the exotic dance of the moment, which allows her to take off her shoes and free herself for a moment from the constraints of good tone.
The program starts with Diamonds are a girl’s best friendfrom the 1949 musical Gentlemen prefer blondes made famous in the cinema by Marilyn Monroe. Della Reese is certainly not blonde and hers Diamonds she is as aggressive and brash as Marilyn’s was sly and feigned naive. Reese has a bold African American contralto voice, she adds a vowel sound to each word ending in a consonant, giving her singing a pressing, almost spoken rhythm. The contrast between her gospel and blues voice and the Latin orchestra makes it all delightfully incongruous and fatally camp. Della Reese rides the tiger to the last song on the record, with a cutting irony that she never fails to fall into farcical. In Why don’t you do right you touch the mambo but Reese is too busy shelling out the words, updating them a bit, of a song made famous by Peggy Lee in 1942. In the lineup there are four pieces by Cole Porter: Let’s do it (Let’s fall in love), Always true to you in my fashion, My heart belongs to daddy e Love for sale. The first is, notoriously, a game based on the accumulation of more or less veiled double meanings and Reese almost flies over them, to change the words in the refrain in which “let’s do it, let’s fall in love” becomes “let’s do it, let’s cha cha cha ”, revealing, if needed, the true nature of that“ let’s do it ”. In Always true to you in my fashion (“Always honest with you but my way”), Reese returns to the role of Material girl but she does not play hide and seek, and when she sings about the Texan oilman who signs her fine checks or the plutocrat who in exchange for a pat on the cheek will give her a hat from Paris, he does so with a roughness and greed never dared by the other interpreters of this standard. The album abounds sugar daddy: in addition to the daddy of My heart belongs to daddy there is Daddy, an early 1940s song by Bobby Troup, in which a girl calls her lover “daddy” and convinces him to buy her nice dresses and other luxurious things. Della Reese, supported by a mambo, does not play the dead cat, the crackling rhythm of the arrangement does not allow it, but almost throws her into laughter: she does not even articulate the words but binds them closely together with the profession of a great interpreter.
Have fun and laugh in Of the Of the cha cha chaand for this very reason the last song, Love for sale by Cole Porter, striking for the abrupt change of register. Reese manages to make a piece about the opportunistic nature of love dramatic and intimate. Until then, she sang about easy girls and generous daddies, about cruises in search of millionaires, about girlish whims and about men as a “necessary evil” to pay the bills. Suddenly, and here is the theatrical hit, moving cautiously to an arrangement of marimba and vibraphone Reese stops playing, takes out the Dinah Washington that is in her and lets the bitter and disenchanted words of the song speak. The play of the Latin rhythm used to justify dolls and spicy double meanings comes down and the cheerful arrangement of the cha cha cha is the background to the latest disclosure, love is a commodity that is sold and bought: ” poets sing of love, I know every kind of love much better than them ”.
Della Reese
Of the Of the cha cha cha
Rca Victor, 1961