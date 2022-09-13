Since pop records have existed, the plague has existed, because it was often a plague, the Latin disc. Artists who have nothing to do with South American culture and music launch into reckless Latin-like reinterpretations of their repertoire. Very often a new dance acts as a flywheel to these operations: in the twenties the tango and the habanera, the rhumba in the thirties, the samba and the conga in the forties (the Tico tico by Carmen Miranda dancing in a row, like a little train), mambo in the fifties gradually up to the craze of bossa nova in the sixties and salsa in the seventies. And it is an unbroken thread that leads us to today’s Italian summer hits that mimic reggaeton or cumbia.

With the development of long playing, starting from the 1940s, the market has opened up to all kinds of concept album, from the live album (recorded live in several evenings in a club), to collections dedicated to a single author, to themed discs, up to international discs, in which famous performers sang, often clumsily, in Italian, French or Spanish . The Latin record, particularly in vogue in the late 1950s, can be considered a subset of the international record. In 1960, Peggy Lee, together with Frank Sinatra, the great pioneer of pop as we know it today, recorded a very successful album entitled Latin ala Lee! (Broadway hits styled with an afrocuban beat) – or great Broadway hits performed on Afro-Cuban rhythms. It is the philosopher’s stone of pop success: songs already much loved by the public are rearranged, accelerated and accompanied by Cuban orchestras, with Spanish choirs and solos by conga and marimba. All that remains for a skilled performer like Peggy Lee is to accentuate her already remarkable sex appeal with the excuse of “wild Latin rhythm”. From 1960 onwards anyone who makes music is forced to come out with a Cuban-style album, and of all the dances that come from the islands the most popular, in the United States as in Europe, is cha cha cha. The new rhythm, associated with a fairly easy-to-learn dance, is an early 1950s derivation of the Cuban danzón-mambo and is played by charangatypical Cuban orchestras formed by flute, strings, double bass, piano and percussion.

When the African American singer and actress Della Reese (Delloreese Patricia Early, 1931-2017) decided, in 1960, to record a standard album to the rhythm of cha cha cha, the idea was not particularly new. What it makes Of the Of the cha cha chaarranged by the almost unknown OG Masingill, a memorable album is the particularly happy choice of the repertoire and the overwhelming personality of the performer.

Born in Detroit in 1931, Della Reese began her career as a gospel singer, discovered by the great Mahalia Jackson. But she soon broke away from the church and embarked on a successful career in secular music, inspired in particular by the style of Dinah Washington. Her albums from the 1950s reveal a mature and measured performer, with an absolutely unmistakable timbre and style. To this day it is surprising how Della Reese is never remembered among the greats of vocal jazz, along with Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. Reese is also capable of evolving: in the early sixties she is the first black showwoman to lead a TV program and throughout the seventies and eighties she is a television celebrity. In her life he did everything: from dubbing in the cartoons of Scooby Dooa Harlem nights with Eddie Murphy, up to being ordained a priest, in the early eighties, with the title of Reverend Della Reese Lett.

Reese in 1960 is at the height of her fame and her beauty: she is not only an excellent singer, she also has a figure and aplomb comparable to that of the very few African American stars who, before her, were able to affect the mainstream white, people like Lena Horne or Dorothy Dandridge. Of the Of the cha cha cha therefore it is an exceptional work, even if certainly not the best of her discography, because it is in equal measure a great performance as a singer and a great performance as an actress. The cha cha cha is an excuse to reveal, song after song, a new character of her: a provocative lady who has already lived a lot and who shares her disenchanted vision of the world with the public. All to the frenzied rhythm of the exotic dance of the moment, which allows her to take off her shoes and free herself for a moment from the constraints of good tone.