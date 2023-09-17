“Demagogues with double standards”: Duque attacked Petro

What is the G77, a meeting in which Petro is in Cuba?

On this Friday, the G77an event that has brought together the nations of the southern hemisphere since 1964. Initially, 77 countries were part of this dynamic, but as the years went by, more joined in, until they exceeded 100. The Chinese government sent delegates to participate in the agenda and raise issues of global interest.

The climate crisis is one of the most important topics of the event, with all countries involved with proposals.

Before the arrival of the president Gustavo Petro At the event, the Foreign Ministry announced Colombia’s agenda for the G77:

On this occasion, Colombia will seek to promote its proposal for a more inclusive, representative and effective global financial governance, which will allow building the foundations of a new international financial pact that will help, especially, the most vulnerable countries in the mitigation and adaptation of the effects of the climate crisis.

In his speech, the President of the Republic spoke about the decarbonization of the world economy and the correlation of forces between the countries of the south and those of the world to seek more equity and better environmental conditions.

He returned to the problem of foreign debt:

“If we do not address the path of reducing debt, the only way to finance the decarbonized economy around the world is capital and debt; that is, a reproduction and deepening of the relations of world domination.”

He did not hide his interest in proposing changes in the financial system, trying to balance the burdens:

The experience of special drawing rights is in covid. Covid showed that it is possible. The universal issuance of special drawing rights can be increased, progressively, based on the levels of poverty in humanity.