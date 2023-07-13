Demand for American Visas Soars in Colombia: Appointment Delays and Visa Waiver Negotiations

Migration to the United States from Colombia Increasing: American Visa in High Demand

Migration has become a phenomenon of significant interest in Colombia, as many individuals are seeking better lifestyles abroad or a more stable economy, while others simply yearn to explore different territories. Over the years, the United States has emerged as one of the favorite destinations for Colombians seeking new opportunities.

In recent months, the demand for American visas has skyrocketed. The Washington Post reported that the American visa has never been more sought-after. However, obtaining an appointment with a consulate official can be a lengthy process, with waiting times ranging from several months to a year and a half due to the overwhelming demand. The upcoming months are expected to be particularly busy for diplomatic offices dealing with visa applications.

To apply for an American visa, applicants must bring various documents, including labor and bank certificates, real estate deeds, and other essential paperwork showcasing their economic and personal stability. This ensures that they have the financial means and solvency to travel and sustain themselves for the six-month duration permitted by the tourism immigration permit offered by the United States.

As aspirations to travel to the United States have surged in the second half of 2023, the usual visa application processes have experienced delays. Furthermore, those seeking to renew their visas in July have faced disappointment, as no appointment availability has been reported. The official website of the United States Embassy in Colombia recently displayed the earliest appointment slot as September 15, 2025, for those applicants checking in from July 3 to 7.

Despite the challenges, the foreign agency suggests that individuals keep checking the website regularly, as availability may change and appointments may open up. The demand for American visa applications from Colombian citizens remains high, further emphasizing the allure of the United States as a preferred destination for many.

Visa Waiver Program: Is Colombia Included?

Colombians hoping for leniency and easier access to the United States have been keenly observing the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This program allows citizens from participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes, for stays of 90 days or less, without the need for a visa application. However, certain restrictions apply.

Travelers from visa-exempt countries must obtain electronic travel authorization through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) prior to boarding a flight or ship destined for the United States. Presently, only 40 countries are recognized under the VWP, and within Latin America, Chile is the sole beneficiary of this program. However, it should be noted that participation in the VWP does not automatically guarantee admission into the country, as travelers must still prove their eligibility upon arrival.

Colombia Engages in Negotiations

In an endeavor to secure the benefits of the Visa Waiver Program for Colombians, negotiations have been initiated between Colombian authorities and the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Talks have centered around fulfilling the criteria set forth by the DHS, which include counterterrorism efforts, law enforcement cooperation, proper traveler screening processes, immigration enforcement measures, and travel/identity document standards. One crucial requirement for Colombia’s potential inclusion in the program is reducing the annual visa denial rate to below 3%.

To strategize and meet the necessary prerequisites, a meeting was recently held, attended by Carlos Fernando García, the Colombian migration director, as well as representatives from the National Police, the Attorney General’s Office, Civil Aeronautics, and other departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The aim of the meeting was to devise plans that would fulfill the requirements set by the DHS, ultimately paving the way for Colombia to become eligible for the visa waiver program, thereby bringing significant benefits to Colombian citizens.

Colombia’s ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, expressed optimism and reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with the DHS to include Colombia in the Visa Waiver Program. In a tweet published by the Colombian embassy in the USA last April, the message stated, “We continue to work closely with DHS (United States Department of Homeland Security) to include Colombia in the visa waiver program (VWP).”

As Colombians eagerly await the outcome of these negotiations, the allure of the American dream continues to captivate the hearts and minds of those wishing to explore new horizons and pursue better opportunities.

