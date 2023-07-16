Demand Will Push Bitcoin Price to $130,000 By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Demand will push Bitcoin price to $130,000

In any market, whether it’s a fruit and vegetable market or a financial business, prices are determined by the intersection of supply and demand. If tomatoes become scarce due to a flood, with equal demand the price in the supermarket will inevitably high, just as it will be higher if, with the same offer, the number of people who want to buy tomatoes doubles. In the financial markets, if the offer is unlimited, the price is not modified by the demand, as in the case, for example, of a mutual fund. If more subscribers want to buy that fund, more shares are simply issued at a price called the net asset value (NAV), which is the adjusted value of the fund’s assets. For example, suppose a mutual fund has a market capitalization of $100 million, consisting of 10 million units worth $10. If an investor intends to invest $10 million, 1 million shares will be issued at a value of $10 and the capitalization of the fund will be $110 million. It would be different if the shares available were limited to 10 million, so anyone wishing to buy the shares should identify someone willing to sell them. In that case, the price would be no more than $10, but it would depend on how much the buyer is willing to pay and how much the seller wishes to earn. This would create a situation where the price would fluctuate based on uneven supply and demand. If an asset is in high demand, of course, the price could be much higher than the correct price. But how can one estimate the correct price? In 2021, I published data attempting to estimate the correct price of , illustrated in the chart below. The chart indicated that we had reached a relative high for Bitcoin (BTC) in June of that year (at the time, I was hoping that didn’t turn out to be true, but it did). How did I estimate this value?

The example of the previous fund helps us to understand the logic of this estimation. estimated as the number of investors in the fund times the average amount held by each investor.

Therefore, in the case of Bitcoin, if we were able to estimate the average amount held in each wallet based on the number of wallets in circulation, I could also estimate the capitalization of Bitcoin and, consequently, dividing by the number of Bitcoins in circulation , get the price. Luckily for us, the transparency offered by the blockchain allows us to collect much of this information with a high degree of reliability. For example, the number of Bitcoin addresses with a non-zero balance can easily be tracked by simply managing a node in the network. As can be seen from the graph, the average amount (expressed in US dollars) in wallets fluctuates due to demand and offer (many wallets hold Bitcoins without ever moving them), so if we take the 90th percentile and the 10th percentile, we obtain an interval that can lead us to estimate the price of Bitcoin accordingly.

