Demanding justice they will bury Laury Yisel

In the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, this Friday, June 30 at 3:00 in the afternoon, the burial of the young Laury Yisel García Becerra, 21, who was found dead in a hotel in Bucaramanga last Tuesday, after being missing since Sunday the 25th.

Her family, friends and community have gathered at her residence in the Diecisiete de Febrero neighborhood of said municipality, where the body of this young woman who had arrived in the capital of Santander in search of better job opportunities is being veiled. He was an industrial and occupational health technician.

Regarding the events that led to her death, it is known that on the Sunday of her disappearance she was in a nightclub with several friends, including a man with whom she was a close friend. Through the security cameras of the hotel where she was found dead, it was verified that she entered with this subject, whose whereabouts are unknown and apparently would have taken the victim’s cell phone.

His relatives and the jagüera community demand justice for this crime.

Despite the fact that the body did not have gunshot or stab wounds, it did show scratches and bruises, which suggests that he died of mechanical asphyxia.

