Demands for the restoration of a historic gate in the city of Laroui

Communal activists in the city of Laroui, which is territorially affiliated to the province of Nador, demanded the start of repair and restoration works of the historical gate of Souk El Ahad, which is the symbol of the city and was previously listed as a tangible national heritage by the Ministry of Culture.

They emphasized that the historical gate in Al-Arwi has become subject to marginalization and neglect, a hotbed for the vagabonds, and a place for performing necessities and throwing waste, until it faces the danger of collapsing at any moment, demanding that it be repaired according to what was previously programmed.

Rabih Fadili, an activist and media activist in Al-Arwi, said, “The Sunday Market Gate is one of the most important historical monuments in the city of Al-Arwi, which was listed by the Ministry of Culture as a material national heritage after a long struggle on the part of civil society activists. to collapse at any moment with the continued erosion of its limbs.”

The spokesman confirmed that “the al-Aroui community has allocated a budget estimated at 14 million centimeters to repair and restore this parameter, with the initial approval of the Ministry of Culture regarding the restoration work, but until now things are still the same, and these works have not been activated.”

For his part, Osama Bouazati, an association activist interested in public affairs in the city of Laroui, said, “The start of the repair and restoration work of the historic gate, Souq al-Ahad in Laroui, has become urgent, given that the gate is on the verge of collapse after the ravages of time and climate affected it, in addition to its transformation into a toilet.” Public, especially after the construction of proximity stadiums in its vicinity.

Al-Boazati highlighted that “this historical gate is the symbol of the city of Laroui, with its image taken as a logo for the group as well as by sports teams and institutions, due to the historical load it entails, which obliges the responsible authorities to defend this historical legacy, and to expedite its repair and restoration according to the financial budget allocated to it.” And the design that was prepared earlier.”

In a phone call to Hespress, Kamal Lamhamadi, deputy head of the Laroui community, said, “The council approved the point of repairing and restoring the historic Sunday market gate earlier, and it also allocated a budget of 14 million centimeters to cover the works of this project, but the prefecture of Nador has not yet indicated the budget.”

The spokesman explained to Hespress that “the collective council attaches great importance to the historical monuments of the city of Laroui, including this gate, which did not hesitate to allocate a budget for its repair,” stressing in the end that “the group will start a project to repair this landmark as soon as it receives the green light from the labor force of the Nador region.”