Dembele returns to Barcelona while his departure is resolved

Sports writing, Aug 6 (EFE).- The French international Ousmane Dembele returned to training still as a Barcelona player while his departure to Paris Saint Germain is finally resolved.

The French winger arrived this afternoon from Paris at El Prat airport and went to the Joan Gamper sports complex to attend the training session organized by the Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, who after the US tour rested his squad until this Sunday.

Dembele, who did not participate in the last friendly in the United States against Milan, arrived in the French capital last Thursday with the intention of closing his move to PSG, for which he has initially reached an agreement for five seasons, but still The operation could not be completed.

Therefore, he has had to return to Barcelona waiting for the negotiation to be closed and his move to the Parque de los Príncipes club settled. A group of supporters stationed at the access to the Barcelona facility, received a black van in which the Frenchman was presumably shouting ‘Dembele, Dembele’. EFE

