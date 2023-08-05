Home » Demmin: 13-year-old boy seriously injured in quad accident | > – News
Status: 08/05/2023 11:03 a.m

In a traffic accident with a quad in Demmin (Mecklenburgische Seenplatte district), two people were injured, including a young person seriously. The 34-year-old driver of the quad crashed down a cliff with his 13-year-old passenger on Friday night and fell onto a parked car, police said. The quad overturned and landed between a wall and a container. The driver and his companion were thrown from the vehicle and landed in the container. The 13-year-old was seriously injured and the driver suffered minor injuries. The police estimate the damage to property at around 30,000 euros.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 05.08.2023 | 8:40 a.m

