Demmin: 13-year-old boy seriously injured in quad accident | > – News

In a traffic accident with a quad in Demmin (Mecklenburgische Seenplatte district), two people were injured, including a young person seriously. The 34-year-old driver of the quad crashed down a cliff with his 13-year-old passenger on Friday night and fell onto a parked car, police said. The quad overturned and landed between a wall and a container. The driver and his companion were thrown from the vehicle and landed in the container. The 13-year-old was seriously injured and the driver suffered minor injuries. The police estimate the damage to property at around 30,000 euros.

