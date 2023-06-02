Democracy, 尹 aides to run for general elections, “only interested in ashes… mess with state affairs” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

“Did you draw all the sketches for the nomination intervention?”

[서울=뉴시스] President Yoon Seok-yeol looks through a microscope while listening to an explanation of a protein treatment for Alzheimer's before the 5th export strategy meeting held at the Seoul Startup Hub M Plus in Gangseo-gu, Seoul on the 1st. (Photo = Provided by the Presidential Office) 2023.06.01.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Seung-jae = The Democratic Party of Korea criticized the running of the 22nd general election by Yoon Seok-yeol’s aides on the 2nd, saying, “State affairs are a mess because everyone is only interested in ashes.”

Spokesman Seon-Woo Kang held a press conference at the Communication Hall of the National Assembly on the same day and said, “While officials in the Presidential Office are being mentioned as potential candidates to run, administrative officer Dong-Seok Lee officially announced his intention to run.”

At the same time, “Financial Supervisory Director Bok-Hyun Lee, who was the youngest prosecutor of Seok-Yeol Yoon’s division, also reversed his previous position and suggested running,” he said. Did you draw all the sketches for?” he pointed out.

In addition, “The presidential office and government career were used as specs for entering the political world of pro-Yoon figures,” he said. The future of the Republic of Korea is bleak as they focus only on power stability.”

He added, “The president’s job is not in elections, but in the economy and people’s livelihood, as well as diplomacy and security.”

