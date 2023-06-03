Democracy at risk

There is not a day that we do not have news of displacements, extortions, attacks and all kinds of crimes in the regions of Colombia.

Indepaz’s map of violence is painted more red every day and now that of the MOE is added with reference to electoral constraints in the face of the October campaign.

Governors and mayors do not stop asking the national government to take measures to curb the actions of the illegal groups that now “govern” the territories.

Added to these complaints are those from the Comptroller’s Office, the Ombudsman’s Office and those from the Registrar’s Office.

Alerts everywhere that the government does not attend.

Total peace is a dream of the Palacio de Nariño that clouds thought.

The nightmare is lived by the most unprotected who are still forgotten.

Colombia’s democracy is at risk.

The basis of democracy is the possibility of choosing and being elected.

The MOE reports show that the pre-electoral period of 2023 is the most violent recorded in the recent history of the country with a 76.3% increase in violence compared to 2019.

This report is cut to March 29, this week the threats from the FARC dissidents to the candidates of the traditional parties in vast areas were public.

Given this fact, what can we Colombians expect from the government? Could it be that the commissioner will thank “Iván Mordisco” for his sincerity? We all want peace, but it cannot mean handing over part of Colombia to the illegal groups that go for drug trafficking and illegal mining.

