Every five years the editors of foreign newspapers remember that Kenya exists. Okay, maybe I exaggerate and do not honor the fabulous work done by athletes to keep their country’s name high in every city that dares to host an international marathon. Yet it seems that every five years, when an election is upon us, the eyes of the world shift to East Africa like vultures circling over a carcass, craving a new clash of titans or a flare-up of violence. The articles almost write themselves – something is said about “tribalism” (sorry, ethnonationalism) and primordial hatreds, a few lines about dynastic competition are inserted and perhaps an allegory is thrown there on the savannah. A long list of clichés that are vague enough to attract the attention of a distant audience who need to periodically recall the tragedies in Africa to feel some emotion and a little gratitude for their fate.

The mistake at the heart of this reasoning is to think that democracy is something that happens at every election. Somehow over the past thirty years, not just in Kenya but around the world, the idea of ​​democracy has been bled out of any real meaning and distorted into the caricature of a black stick figure dropping a piece of paper into a box. . It is the triumph of democracy consultants: successfully translating complex social systems into two-year plans and ten-point performance indicators that must be achieved before the donor’s budget closes.

But it is a tragedy for the people. Democracy is reduced to the moment of voting, meaning is taken away from its role of hard and patient work to build societies that are designed for the people who live within them.

The destruction of a country

Those of us who live in Kenya and care about its fate, so not the mere spectators of the electoral campaigns that take place every five years, know that democracy in the country is in trouble, regardless of what happens on 9 August. Over the past decade, the Jubilee administration led by President Uhuru Kenyatta has governed mainly by decree. The executive has hollowed out key civic institutions in the service of expensive and ill-conceived projects that have taken the country into debt and brought its economy to its knees. And now we are here with expensive junk that has brought billions to foreign companies and governments that have set them up but make no sense in the local context and that we will pay for generations at usury rates. A railway line that runs through only half of the country. An elevated toll road built to meet the needs of expat (who don’t vote and don’t pay taxes), in a city where only 15 percent of people travel by private car.

Popular participation which should bring some form of control over some key laws and public spending is a farce. We write notes that are never read, we go to hearings that are never properly documented, we bring cases to court only for judges to decide according to the law, which is overturned when the law does not approve the executive’s agenda. Only an article published in an international newspaper managed to induce the government to withdraw the plan to cut down a historic tree in Nairobi, older than the city itself. Protests, indignation and court orders were not enough to save the approximately four thousand trees that have been cut around the capital in the last five years.

The school system is in disarray. Against the advice of local experts, the belligerent minister of education has imposed a curriculum that is harming children and parents alike, but the teachers’ unions, whose leaders seem to have forgotten in the election campaign the abuse and violence in they have been subjected to, remain silent. During the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of young people studying in boarding schools were kept away from their families for nearly a year, without consulting their parents and without any measures to help them process the trauma. Thousands of children – almost twice as many girls as boys – have not returned to school. Austerity measures triggered by poor economic planning have meant that the largest university in the country is planning to eliminate its humanities and social sciences departments, while faculty and university unions remain silent. No street was filled with demonstrations to express dissent. And when at least the children protest, the government threatens to identify and penalize them, denying them access to higher education. The only way they get our attention is when they set their schools on fire.