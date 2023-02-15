By Andres Illera

The way in which democracy can be strengthened or weakened is fascinating; They are a series of continuous events in a nation state in which the role of civil society can fragment or become cohesive, with the possible loss or gain of freedoms, for example: Peru is experiencing a crisis of democracy; the election of a president by popular vote and his subsequent imprisonment does not represent a strengthening of this system. And, in Ukraine, its democracy has been strengthened through the union of civil society and a feeling of nationalism.

In the latest report of the prestigious British magazine The Economist, dedicated to the world democracy index “Democracy Index 2022”, Colombia appears in position 53 worldwide, and in the Latin American and Caribbean region it occupies position 10. and is defined as a fundamentally weak, fragile or imperfect democracy.

What is the attempt to strengthen democracy in Colombia, or how to make it a complete, solid democracy? I have noticed that the current president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, intends to empower civil society with a more participatory role in the consolidation of the nation, opening continuous spaces for dialogue to agree on the best public policies with a social sense, and this idea with the aspect of public management in itself leads to a possible strengthening of democracy.

This strengthening requires two aspects in particular that must be deepened, on the one hand there is the level of political culture of Colombian society, for example: today there is a lack of leadership of what could be called political opposition to the government party that is a coalition, this weak opposition represents a fragility to the democratic system, you cannot debate public policies through manipulation of the media or simply wait for something to go wrong and at that moment criticize or oppose without ideas or political leadership, the role of the opposition in the legislative structure should have solid and intelligent arguments. Citizens must also understand that political parties do not seek followers, they are only there to debate ideas for the benefit of society, they should not be seen as hegemonic and that they lead to the benefit of some sectors of civil society.

The exclusion of social actors is also a lack of political culture and in this regard, under this new government, the concept of equity can provide a gain in freedoms and strengthening of democracy, the participation of the different media is very important, but the murder of journalists in Colombia afflicts, making this a loss of freedom of expression in a democratic system. In short, the political culture must be improved in Colombia, and this begins by empowering us in our role as citizens with greater participation in public debate, even knowing our closest representative, who would be the president of the Community Action Board.

The second aspect that requires greater depth for the strengthening of democracy is related to the functioning of the Government, and there are several aspects to analyze, but perhaps the one of greatest concern is the participation of organized crime, among these, drug traffickers who have come to corrupt the branches of public power, and even put the lives of Colombian citizens at continuous risk, creating mistrust in public institutions; The entity in charge of investigating, such as the Attorney General’s Office, also shows high distrust in its function before public opinion, given its inefficiency in the tasks that correspond to it. On the other hand, in Colombia a peace agreement has been signed with very few levels of public execution and this has led to a lack of administrative efficiency and effectiveness, which translates into a very poor state presence in the national territory. allowing the growth of criminal groups.

On a scale from 1 to 10, in the 2022 democracy index, we are at 6.72 with a couple more points. According to this indicator, we will be able to have a better democracy at the level of Chile 8.22 or Uruguay 8.91, which ranks first in our region.

It is ideal that we pay attention to the points mentioned, the strengthening of democracy is a continuous work of all Colombians and I have no doubt that the current government team in Colombia is working to make this a more democratic country with full freedoms. .