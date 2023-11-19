Home » Democratic Area film festival kicks off in Naples – News
News

Democratic Area film festival kicks off in Naples – News

by admin
Democratic Area film festival kicks off in Naples – News

It is a reflection on social issues that sees the contribution of jurists, film experts, and in some cases of the directors themselves, as well as informal discussion with the public: the film festival promoted by the Neapolitan section of the association is starting in Naples of magistrates “Democratic Area for Justice”.
The appointment is for 7.30pm next Thursday 23 November at the Cine Teatro “La Perla” (via Nuova Agnano 35, Fuorigrotta)
The event is the result of the commitment of the artistic director Giuseppe Borrone, the film expert lawyer Michela Mancusi, the director Maria Di Razza and the owner of the cinema theater Maurizio Capezza. The first screening will focus on Ken Loach’s latest film, The old Oak. Judge Marta Correggia, author of the novel “Aloise”, will be present.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  In the first half of the year, the country's total film box office revenue reached 27.57 billion, which has recovered 88% from the first half of 2019 before the epidemic.

You may also like

An explosive job: soldiers transport a World War...

Santa Rosa de Cabal, present in the Anato...

The 10th Anniversary of the Coordinated Development of...

Thuringian company Viba shocked by expressions of hatred...

Special Forces capture a dangerous 18R gang member...

Two men arrested with narcotics in Neiva

Xi Jinping’s reply letter to students from Muscatine...

JU boss Burkart: CDU accuses “Dumbbell Harry” of...

They present a request against the structure of...

Rebecca Grossman was found guilty of the deaths...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy