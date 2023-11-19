Democratic Area film festival kicks off in Naples – News

It is a reflection on social issues that sees the contribution of jurists, film experts, and in some cases of the directors themselves, as well as informal discussion with the public: the film festival promoted by the Neapolitan section of the association is starting in Naples of magistrates “Democratic Area for Justice”.

The appointment is for 7.30pm next Thursday 23 November at the Cine Teatro “La Perla” (via Nuova Agnano 35, Fuorigrotta)

The event is the result of the commitment of the artistic director Giuseppe Borrone, the film expert lawyer Michela Mancusi, the director Maria Di Razza and the owner of the cinema theater Maurizio Capezza. The first screening will focus on Ken Loach’s latest film, The old Oak. Judge Marta Correggia, author of the novel “Aloise”, will be present.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

