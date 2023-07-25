Democratic Center delivered endorsements in Casanare to candidates for Governor, Mayors, Assembly and Municipal Councils – news

Within the framework of the party’s departmental convention, endorsements were given to the candidates who carried the flags of the community in the next elections.

More than 1,500 members of the Democratic Center who gathered in Yopal to support the candidates.

The opening of the event was given by the Secretary General of the Democratic Center at the national level, Gabriel Vallejo, who pointed out that the party will continue at the national level representing a respectful opposition and a work team for the development of the regions.

DELIVERY OF GUARANTEES

The Democratic Center will endorse more than 190 candidates at the departmental level, among these endorsements we can highlight the candidacy for governor of Marisela Duarte Rodríguez, former social manager of the department.

Eight mayoral candidates:

Ediber Vázquez Rincón in San Luis de Palenque

Sergio Hurtado Innocent in Pore

Jose Omar Velandia in Trinidad

Anderson Bernal Tello in Orocue

Pablo Rodríguez Segovia in Peanuts

Rodolfo Plazas Mahecha in Recetor

Dumar Alfonso Roa in Sabanalarga

Julian Roa Hernandez in Tauramena

Likewise, support will be given to two candidates in alliance with the co-endorsement of the candidates Orlando Martínez in Monterrey and Jabier Roa, in Nunchía, although there is the possibility of new alliances in other municipalities where candidates from other parties would also receive the co-endorsement of the Democratic Center.

CANDIDATES FOR THE CASANARE ASSEMBLY

Regarding the departmental Assembly, the Democratic Center presented a list made up of 12 candidates:

Adriana Amaya

Andres Holguin

Andres Camilo Martinez

Cesar Winches

Franklin Patino

german pinzon

Henry Perez

Light Edith Roldan

Nelcy Esperanza Barreto

Valentina Cardenas Mejia

Rafael Arteaga

Alexis Portilla

Finally, for the municipal councils, 15 lists were presented, in the same number of municipalities, for a total of 153 endorsed candidates for municipal corporations and 22 endorsements for mayoral candidates.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

