The assemblies of the political parties continue in Cesar. This Sunday afternoon it was the turn of the Polo Democrático Alternativo, a group that chose its new board of directors.

Some of the militants that make up the group are Jacqueline Petro, Salman Rodríguez, Alfonso Barón Sánchez, Glorieta Torres, Álvaro Viera, Henry Ropero, Alberto Gascón, Elías Quintero and Manuel Quintero.

The charges will be defined in a private session next Tuesday, but Jacqueline Petro, former candidate for the Chamber for the Historical Pact, would be the leader of the community.

THE CANDIDATES

Most of the people who attended the meeting were young people, who expressed that they want to be represented in the leadership group, while the older militants demanded the presence of trade unionists and older people.

They announced to the supporters the search for candidates to occupy the positions of popular election for the October 29 elections. One of those who will go to the Valledupar Council is Himer Torres, a law student at the Popular University of Cesar.

For his part, the doctor Alaín Jiménez left the presidency of the Polo to aspire to the Mayor of Valledupar, he is one of the six pre-candidates of the Historical Pact for the position of mayor of this city.

