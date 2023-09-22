Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and Wife Indicted for Alleged Corruption

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and his wife have been indicted by a New York grand jury on charges of alleged corruption between “at least 2018” and 2022. Federal prosecutors claim that Menendez, chairman of the International Relations Committee, and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for using the senator’s power to benefit three businessmen.

The indictment alleges that Menendez and his wife received bribes in various forms, including cash, gold, mortgage payments, compensation for a fictitious job, and a luxury vehicle. During the search of the Menendez home and safe deposit boxes, authorities found $480,000 in cash hidden in envelopes in the senator’s clothing, with the fingerprints or DNA of one of the accused businessmen, Fred Daibes.

In addition to Menendez and his wife, Wael Hana, owner of a halal food certification company, and Jose Uribe, a businessman convicted of fraud, are also named as defendants in the case. Hana is accused of benefiting the government of Egypt and the businessman through acts that provided sensitive US government information. Menendez allegedly pressured a Department of Agriculture official to protect Hana’s monopoly, which financed bribes to the senator through Nadine Menendez.

Regarding Uribe, prosecutors claim that Menendez used his power and influence to impede a criminal investigation by the New Jersey attorney general’s office against him. The senator also allegedly recommended a nominee to the position of federal prosecutor for the district of New Jersey who could influence the case against Fred Daibes.

It is worth noting that this indictment is unrelated to a previous case of alleged corruption against Menendez, which ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury six years ago. In that case, Menendez was accused of accepting lavish gifts in exchange for pressuring government officials on behalf of a Florida doctor.

If found guilty, Menendez would be the first sitting senator in US history with two unrelated criminal indictments. His term as senator from New Jersey ends next year. Menendez has been a member of Congress since 1993, previously serving in the House of Representatives.

The investigation into Senator Bob Menendez’s alleged corruption is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to gather more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

