Home » Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and Wife Indicted for Alleged Corruption
News

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and Wife Indicted for Alleged Corruption

by admin
Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and Wife Indicted for Alleged Corruption

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and his wife have been indicted by a New York grand jury on charges of alleged corruption between “at least 2018” and 2022. Federal prosecutors claim that Menendez, chairman of the International Relations Committee, and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for using the senator’s power to benefit three businessmen.

The indictment alleges that Menendez and his wife received bribes in various forms, including cash, gold, mortgage payments, compensation for a fictitious job, and a luxury vehicle. During the search of the Menendez home and safe deposit boxes, authorities found $480,000 in cash hidden in envelopes in the senator’s clothing, with the fingerprints or DNA of one of the accused businessmen, Fred Daibes.

In addition to Menendez and his wife, Wael Hana, owner of a halal food certification company, and Jose Uribe, a businessman convicted of fraud, are also named as defendants in the case. Hana is accused of benefiting the government of Egypt and the businessman through acts that provided sensitive US government information. Menendez allegedly pressured a Department of Agriculture official to protect Hana’s monopoly, which financed bribes to the senator through Nadine Menendez.

Regarding Uribe, prosecutors claim that Menendez used his power and influence to impede a criminal investigation by the New Jersey attorney general’s office against him. The senator also allegedly recommended a nominee to the position of federal prosecutor for the district of New Jersey who could influence the case against Fred Daibes.

It is worth noting that this indictment is unrelated to a previous case of alleged corruption against Menendez, which ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury six years ago. In that case, Menendez was accused of accepting lavish gifts in exchange for pressuring government officials on behalf of a Florida doctor.

See also  Shanghai's new buildings are converted into makeshift hospitals in 48 hours, providing 3,500 beds_News Center_China Net

If found guilty, Menendez would be the first sitting senator in US history with two unrelated criminal indictments. His term as senator from New Jersey ends next year. Menendez has been a member of Congress since 1993, previously serving in the House of Representatives.

The investigation into Senator Bob Menendez’s alleged corruption is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to gather more information.

You may also like

Colombia in the Open Water Finswimming World Cup

China’s Tennis Star Wu Yibing Finishes Hangzhou Asian...

EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: ART Holding GmbH, acquisition...

[포토] Top Democratic Party members met with Representative...

Tropical Wave in Atlantic Waters Shows Potential for...

Istmina Mercedarian Festivals: Camellón neighborhood

Xi Jinping Wishes Farmers a Happy Sixth Chinese...

Mobility concept is presented in Ried

The majority presidency praises the royal management of...

Tragic Death of Seven-Year-Old Boy Highlights Medication Shortages...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy