Home » Democrats and Republicans negotiate against the clock to avoid US default
News

Democrats and Republicans negotiate against the clock to avoid US default

by admin
Democrats and Republicans negotiate against the clock to avoid US default

That US insolvency would have effects on the world economy

President Joe Biden and McCarthy called their meeting “productive” and although it did not produce an agreement

As the clock ticks down on a possible US default, negotiators for Democratic President Joe Biden and Republicans are trying to prevent it Tuesday with a budget deal.

Negotiators from the White House and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plan to continue talks after Monday’s interview between their respective leaders.

Biden and McCarthy called their meeting at the White House “productive” and although it did not produce an agreement, it at least allowed them to set their respective limits.

In nine days, the US runs the risk of finding itself in the unprecedented situation of not being able to honor its debts; a dangerous situation for the first world power.

There are 9 days left and the US will find itself in an unprecedented situation

USA with hopes

If Congress does not raise the government’s borrowing capacity by then, Biden could be unable to pay officials, pay welfare benefits and repay some creditors.

That US insolvency would have effects on the world economy. It would generate panic and recession that would spread to the world economy, according to analysts.

To increase borrowing power – currently over $31 trillion – Republicans are demanding Biden cut spending.

Democrats are willing to moderate spending but disagree with Republicans on how to do it.

The White House would like to tax the richest and the largest companies with higher taxes, without touching social benefits or the president’s large investment projects. In short, increase the revenue of the federal government.

Republicans, on the other hand, prefer to cut public spending.

See also  Rome Expo 2030, an exhibition tells the story of 'eternal evolution' - breaking latest news
Democrats and Republicans negotiate against the clock to avoid US default laverdaddemonagas.com eeuu23.5

Also read:

To spend the talk! Special bonus of Bs.100 already in the homeland wallet. What are you waiting for?

You may also like

Lina de Armas attacked Ernesto Orozco again

Will Xie Feng’s appointment as Chinese ambassador to...

“You could almost rely on Gerda Rogers”

A blow to Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shireen Mazari’s announcement to...

What are the risks of practicing witchcraft?

690 Ukrainians with free access to the labor...

Meet today’s Horoscope May 16, 2023 – EntornoInteligente

PAE continues without affectations in the 12 uncertified...

Conditional detention for Karmasin: “I’m not a victim,...

Disapproval of Petro reaches 60%

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy