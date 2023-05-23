Democrats and Republicans negotiate against the clock to avoid US default

That US insolvency would have effects on the world economy

As the clock ticks down on a possible US default, negotiators for Democratic President Joe Biden and Republicans are trying to prevent it Tuesday with a budget deal.

Negotiators from the White House and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plan to continue talks after Monday’s interview between their respective leaders.

Biden and McCarthy called their meeting at the White House “productive” and although it did not produce an agreement, it at least allowed them to set their respective limits.

In nine days, the US runs the risk of finding itself in the unprecedented situation of not being able to honor its debts; a dangerous situation for the first world power.

USA with hopes

If Congress does not raise the government’s borrowing capacity by then, Biden could be unable to pay officials, pay welfare benefits and repay some creditors.

That US insolvency would have effects on the world economy. It would generate panic and recession that would spread to the world economy, according to analysts.

To increase borrowing power – currently over $31 trillion – Republicans are demanding Biden cut spending.

Democrats are willing to moderate spending but disagree with Republicans on how to do it.

The White House would like to tax the richest and the largest companies with higher taxes, without touching social benefits or the president’s large investment projects. In short, increase the revenue of the federal government.

Republicans, on the other hand, prefer to cut public spending.

