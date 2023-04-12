A group of US Democrats sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday urging him to drop charges against Wikileaks founder, Australian journalist Julian Assange, currently in jail in the UK, and halt extradition proceedings to bring him to the US. USA, where it will be processed.

“We are writing to you today to ask you to uphold First Amendment protections for press freedom by dropping criminal charges against Australian publisher Julian Assange and withdrawing the request for his extradition to the US, currently pending with the UK government,” lawmakers wrote to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the journalist’s arrest in 2019.

“The prosecution of Assange marks the first time in US history that a publisher of truthful information has been charged under the Espionage Act,” they explained, noting that the charges against the Wikileaks founder “pose a threat serious and unprecedented for the daily journalistic activity protected by the Constitution” of his country.

They then cited warnings from a long list of groups defending human rights and press freedom – including Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists – who have argued that Assange’s case ” could in fact criminalize common journalistic practices” because, as they state, “journalists from major news publications regularly talk to sources, ask for clarification or further documentation, and receive and publish documents that are considered secret by the government.”

Similarly, Democratic lawmakers argued that impeachment of Assange would “greatly undermine the credibility of the US.” as a defender of human rights around the world and would set a dangerous legal precedent “for which journalists or editors could be prosecuted.”

The Assange case

Julian Assange has been imprisoned since April 2019 in the British maximum security Belmarsh prison, where he was held after the then President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, allowed his arrest at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had remained in condition asylee for seven years, since June 2012.

The journalist is charged in the US for alleged conspiracy after publishing on WikiLeaks some 100,000 documents classified as “confidential” and another 15,000 as “secret”, generated between 1966 and 2010, which had been leaked by US officials. They ask for 178 years in prison for a total of 18 charges.

In June 2022, the British Justice approved his extradition to the US, a decision that was validated by the UK Government. The resolution, for the moment, has not been finalized due to the appeal presented by Assange, in the midst of the demands for justice by the international community and in favor of her release. with RT

