Demolition of the “White Giant” in Duisburg is delayed – Ruhr area – News

The reason for this are new regulations regarding the use of recycled materials in the construction sector. There have already been two offers from companies to demolish the high-rise. Now the award must be reorganized and the tender repeated.

Demolition now a year later

The demolition has already been postponed several times because, among other things, specialist companies canceled or there were problems with costs. The city of Duisburg is now aiming to demolish the third “White Giant” by 2025. A new city park will then be created there.

A total of six high-rise buildings in the Hochheide district of Duisburg were among the so-called “white giants”. Two were already blown up in 2019 and 2022. Work there repeatedly came to a standstill because asbestos was found. The demolition is funded by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

