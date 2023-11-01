Home » Demolition of the “White Giant” in Duisburg is delayed – Ruhr area – News
News

Demolition of the “White Giant” in Duisburg is delayed – Ruhr area – News

by admin
Demolition of the “White Giant” in Duisburg is delayed – Ruhr area – News

The reason for this are new regulations regarding the use of recycled materials in the construction sector. There have already been two offers from companies to demolish the high-rise. Now the award must be reorganized and the tender repeated.

Demolition now a year later

The demolition has already been postponed several times because, among other things, specialist companies canceled or there were problems with costs. The city of Duisburg is now aiming to demolish the third “White Giant” by 2025. A new city park will then be created there.

A total of six high-rise buildings in the Hochheide district of Duisburg were among the so-called “white giants”. Two were already blown up in 2019 and 2022. Work there repeatedly came to a standstill because asbestos was found. The demolition is funded by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

See also  CPC Zhongshan Municipal Committee Zhongshan Municipal People's Government "August 1st" condolence letter_News Channel_Zhongshan.com

You may also like

An attempt to highlight the Israeli aggression on...

November SNAP Payments: Dates and Increases for Beneficiaries

The Ombudsman’s Office used its humanitarian channels for...

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Collaborates on...

Two cars at a traffic light intersection with...

Cabbage, apple and orange salad from Anna Konda

Social Security Beneficiaries to Receive Extra $360 Payment...

Governor of Cauca received the elected president, Jorge...

Promoting Economic and Trade Cooperation in the High-Quality...

Liability of companies for statements made by employees...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy